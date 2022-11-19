This week, I’m putting together several letters that famed Hollywood character actor F. William Parker has sent me over the years. Thanks to his friend, Judy, who sends him the Bloomsburg Press Enterprise every week so he has hard copies of my columns, we’ve been communicating for a while now so it’s time to let my readers know that F. William truly is a car crazy, famous actor. Check him out on IMBD and you’ll see his television and movie credits, which are near 200 credits.

Here we go!

Greg Zyla is a syndicated auto columnist who welcomes reader input and questions on collector cars, auto nostalgia or motorsports at greg@gregzyla.com.