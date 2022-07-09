TROY — Originally, the Fine Arts Council of Troy was founded as a community project by a group of people interested in the arts. It is not only for artists but for individuals who appreciate the arts.
Incorporated in 1985 with Aileen Isbell as its first president, the goals of the corporation remain the same: to promote the fine arts and the enjoyment of those arts by the general public.
Current officers are: Arlene Harkness-president, Theresa McKerrow-vice president, Lyn Ryan-secretary, and Cathy Brown-treasurer.
Annual membership dues for the art council are $15. Meetings are held from March through November. The Art Council’s attempt at promoting the visual arts in this part of northeastern Pennsylvania have several focus areas.
Young Artist Incentive: The “Artist of the Year Award” is presented to an outstanding artist in the senior class of four schools in the council’s area.
Exhibit Opportunities: Council members who wish to exhibit currently have art works in a number of area banks, medical offices, and other businesses in the Troy, Canton, and Towanda areas.
The Art Council also participates in the Troy Fair through the Fine Arts Division. An art show is held at the Zander Gallery, located in the lower meadow of the fairgrounds inside Gate 3. This art show is open to area artists of all ages, whether they are members of the art council or not.
There are judged awards in each of the adult media categories, the youth, and teen categories. During the week of the fair, the public is invited to vote for the winner of the People’s Choice Award. Beside the Zander Gallery, a tent is available for members to display and sell their art work during the week.
Anyone who would like to participate as an artist in the Fine Arts Division can find the form at online at troyfair.com. Volunteers are also needed to help the arts council manage the art show during the week of the fair, Monday through Saturday, July 25-30.
For more information about the art council or the Troy Fair, contact: Arlene Harkness, (570) 596-7817, or Theresa McKerrow, (570) 297-2493.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.