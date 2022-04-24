Birth of the Camaro
Q: Greg I found your retirement write-up article in the Owego Pennysaver of June 28th, 2015, and congratulations to you on your career and achievements as well. You share a similar background of a friend of mine, Edward “Ed” Zahn, for the love of cars and also having had served during the Vietnam War era in the National Guard as he served in the US Army.
Ed helped me maintain the 1949 First Series Chrysler and a previously owned 1949 Second Series Dodge Coronet and have enjoyed the cruises and cars shows we attended. Of the many cars that Ed still has in his collection, one car stands out as a memory of his tour-of-duty of Vietnam; and the following is the write-up, A “Dream Come True” of Fifty (50) Years, that he proudly displays with this car at car shows.
As a young man, from the Upper Peninsula, approached his eighteenth (18th) birthday, he voluntarily entered the Army in October of 1965. After Basic Training and months of Infantry Training, this Soldier of the “196 Light Infantry Brigade” in July of 1966 was shipped from Boston and was deployed to Vietnam where he served as a “Point Man” and a “Rifleman” carrying a M-79 Grenade Launcher” at Tay Ninh; and was a driver of a “M-113 Armor Personnel Carrier” surviving three (3) landmines at Cu Chi.
But, before the end of his Tour-of-duty, in July of 1967, this Soldier came across a “Hot Rod Magazine” which had an advertisement for the New “1967 Chevrolet Camaro.” He “ripped the page from the magazine and vowed that he would own this car one day. And now, upon the 50th Anniversary of the Chevrolet Camaro, this Vietnam Veteran now owns his dream car, a 1967 Chevrolet Camaro finished in a sunset candy orange color.
The Camaro was built in secret as the “Fisher Body” began work on the first Camaro on May 17, 1966. It was called the Norwood ‘F’ car pilot production program. It included a 49 car pilot assembly test. Final assembly of the test cars, which were hand-built, began May 21 of, 1966 and the “First-of-the-First” was configured with a 230-inch inline-6 with a column-shift 3-Speed transmission. It also had whitewall tires; push-button radio; front antenna and deluxe seat belts, and painted in the iconic “Granada Gold” show paint that all of GM’s “first” vehicles received. This car was then stored until its official production began on August 7, 1966.
The Names under consideration for the new Chevrolet provided to journalists included the following: “GeMini” (Gemini); “Commander”; “Wildcat” and “Panther”, then later being announced as “Camaro.” The name drew criticism from the PR folks at Ford, who pointed out its nearness to “Camaron” which is Spanish for “Shrimp.”
Ed had nearly 73 cars over his many years but now only has the following in his collection: an original 1951 Chevrolet BelAir that he convinced his father to acquire this blown engine beauty for $100 when he was thirteen (13); a 1970 Buick GS with a 455ci engine that drew him to it when he heard it running; a 1957 Chevrolet Step-side truck that reminded him of his youth; the 50th Anniversary 2017 Chevrolet Camaro as a pair to his Dream Car; a 1934 500 Mercedes-Benz 500K Replica with a Camaro running gear to capture his youth with; a 2019 Roxor off-road diesel engine Jeep replica made by Mahindra just for fun; and, of course the mentioned 1967 Chevrolet Camaro. Thanks Greg, sincerely, John
A: John thanks for your interesting letter about the first Camaro and you friend, Ed Zahn. I plan to contact Ed soon and I’ll enjoy chatting with him about his many cars, especially his Buick GS 455.
Taxi Cabs and Fury III memories
Q: Greg it’s always interesting to read your columns about the older MOPARS. I grew up in Berwick, Pa., where my dad had a taxi business and he used all MOPAR vehicles, mostly Plymouth flat head 6’s, and later the slant-6. My college ride was an ex-taxi ‘61 Plymouth with the slant-6 that ran like a V8 and had over 100,000-miles.
I went to the Maritime Academy in Castine, Maine, graduating in June of 1966 as a U.S. Licensed Marine Engineer. We were pretty well paid in those days and since my dad could never get enthused about owning any car that did not have 4-doors (for use in the taxi business) I did something special for my mom since my parents paid for my education.
My mother always wanted a convertible, so in December of 1966 I bought her a 66 Plymouth Fury III convertible. The list price of that car was $3,600, but I was able to get it for $2250 with 5,000 miles on it as an ex-Avis Rent a Car. In those days the car rental companies leased the new cars for about 6 months, and then turned them back to the manufacturers, who then put them out to the dealers. The convertible had a 318 V8, power steering and brakes and an AM radio, which was about standard for the time. It retired at over 150,000 miles in 1985.
I read your articles in the Susquehanna County Weekender every week and thoroughly enjoy every one! John R. Demaree, Brackney, Pa.
A: Thanks John for being a fan of my work. You sure were a good son to your mom and dad. I’ll bet your mom loved that Fury convertible, which is proven as it lasted until 1985. Great memories for sure. As for the rental companies, nowadays they keep the cars longer than 6-months, but they are still good cars to buy when they end up at the dealerships.
Nitro Funny Car G-Forces ‘huge’
Q: Greg, I enjoy your articles in our Spokesman Review online paper. How many G-forces do nitro funny car and top fuel dragster drivers have to endure during the takeoff on the dragstrip? Albert K., Spokane, Washington.
A: Albert, I spoke with Tommy Johnson Jr., a while back, he a winning driver of many nitro funny cars in his career. He explained that a 10,000 horsepower funny car is capable of accelerating from zero-to-330 miles per hour in 3.9-seconds and that the launch from the starting line subjects his body to G-forces five times the norm. However, Johnson Jr. stresses that upon slowing down with the aid of parachutes, an equally strong if not greater “negative” force subjects the driver to more physical stress in the car’s quick descent from 330- mph.
Johnson said it takes less than two seconds to cover the second half of the 1,000 ft. run. The length used to be 1320-feet, which is a quarter-mile. He indicated that as G-forces slowly back down after the first eight mile’s huge 5 g-force “push” into the seat on initial acceleration, the driver is hit with a second, but reverse slow-down from 5-G’s when the massive chutes deploy. Tommy said the jolt literally slams the driver forward into his seat belts and safety apparatus in a now completely reversed lunge forward instead of back!
Several drivers, most notable Top Fuel dragster drivers Joe Amato and Don Garlits, endured detached retinas resulting in vision problems that curtailed their careers. In summary, for those who have never experienced a nitro 10,000 horsepower run, there is nothing in motorsports that compares. Thanks for your letter.
