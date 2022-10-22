Q: Greg I enjoy reading your nostalgia collector car columns and I really enjoyed the past columns on Jeep Jeepsters and the first ever hatchback, but can you tell me which of the manufacturers were first to produce compact and sub-compact cars?

I’m sure there were compacts before the Ford Falcon and Chevy Corvair so can you comment and not include any foreign sports cars? Thank you, Jimmy S., Spokane, WA.

Greg Zyla is a syndicated auto columnist who welcomes reader questions and comments on collector cars, auto nostalgia and old-time racing at greg@gregzyla.com.