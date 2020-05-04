Lindsey Patton
Granville Summit
1. How are you handling self-isolation/social distancing?
It is definitely an eye opener to how much we take for granted, such as just stopping at the store on the way home from work to get milk, or running into the store to grab toilet paper.
2. What has been the biggest challenge for you?
The biggest challenge has been not visiting my family. I am very thankful for FaceTime, but still miss visiting in person!
3. What has been the most pleasant surprise?
The most pleasant surprise is spending more uninterrupted time with my family and enjoying how much my independent three year old is growing and becoming such a big girl.
4. What are you doing that you think you will carry forward after the pandemic?
We are planning more meals at a time, so we don’t have to go to the grocery store as often and it’s nice already knowing what we will be making for dinner for a couple weeks. Also, family dinners at the table have been wonderful! So we’ll try to continue both of those things.
5. What do you feel are the life lessons that will come out of all of this?
I think families will enjoy their time together more and value their children’s teachers more. I also think self care habits like increased hand-washing will become second nature norm, and people’s priorities will be better.
