Q: Greg I see your articles every week and enjoy reading about the old cars of the 50’s and 60’s when I was growing up.

We all know that the 64 GTO is considered by many as the first muscle car because of the time and other muscle cars coming out shortly after the GTO. But, back about 1965, I bought a ‘58 Mercury for $95 and found it in the last row of a small car lot. It was a two-door and had a V8. I looked inside and it was a 3-speed manual.

(Greg Zyla is a syndicated automotive writer who welcomes reader questions on collector cars, auto nostalgia and motorsports at greg@gregzyla.com).