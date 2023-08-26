I am developing a latterly appreciation of flowers. I know that many if not most gardeners consider flowers to be the sine qua non of the garden, but I never have. Form and foliage have always been more interesting to me, flowers incidental. In my occasional summer plant sales I would put out spectacular plants like Persian Shield, and if someone asked me what color the flowers were, I’d find some excuse not to sell it to them.
One of my very favorite begonias came from Costa Farms, according to a small sticker, and was not supposed to be released, but a few were and I got one. It had no name, so I contacted them to find out what it was. Turns out it was part of a program to develop strongly flowering begonias, but this particular one was a “failure”, i.e., poor flowering habit, so they dumped it. They dumped one on me; I didn’t care about flowers.
What I do like, though, are bright flowers on black foliage. Dark leaved hardy hibiscus, the shrubs with the gigantic flowers, appeared a couple decades ago, not bad, not very good. That strain has been improved at least twice, and each time I replaced the one I had planted with a newer one. No point in having two or three of the same thing. It’s a rule.
That rule changed this spring as I changed my mixed perennial border to flowering shrubs for easier maintenance, and I have come to appreciate flowers. This spring I came across three new hardy hibiscus, and now I had room for them. One was dark leafed with bright red flowers, one beautifully variegated – the best of both worlds, foliage and flowers.
The third, Summerific Holy Grail, stopped me in my tracks. There was only one on the bench and it wasn’t in bloom yet, so I don’t know quite what color the flowers are. But the leaves are maple shaped dark red. I can’t find its parentage, but it appears to be a cross between Hibiscus moscheutos and H. coccineus. (Aren’t you glad you asked?) Since I just got this, and since I want it in a prominent spot, I’m going to need to move some spring plantings.
Fortunately I have my first, really my third I guess, hardy hibiscus that has been in place for a few years, so I know how big they can get. A common mistake is planting shrubs too close together when they are small. But even when small, these put on a spectacular show.
Unfortunately I can’t see it from my study window, because it has been a very good year for tropical foliage plants. I have several varieties of alocasias and colocasias. The difference is that colocasia leaves point down and alocasia leaves point up. (Insert favorite Viagra quip.) All have larger than usual leaves this year, and one is blocking my view. It needs to move.
As I look around, I notice that my garden is even more tropical than usual. I have a Cavendish banana, not particularly pretty but the kind of banana you see in the grocery store. I’ve got several citrus – lemon, lime, blood orange, something else – which will all produce. There is an olive tree which will probably not.
Brugmansias are healthy but are not blooming as profusely as in previous years, don’t know why. Maybe weather conditions give you a choice between big leaves and flowers.
But for foliage, you can’t beat rhizomatous begonias. I’m down to a dozen now and they’re clustered in the seating area by the lily puddle. They are thriving this season, some are even blooming, but that is not their signature feature. But I am quite satisfied with the flowers in the new shrub garden, and so are the hummingbirds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.