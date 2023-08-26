I am developing a latterly appreciation of flowers. I know that many if not most gardeners consider flowers to be the sine qua non of the garden, but I never have. Form and foliage have always been more interesting to me, flowers incidental. In my occasional summer plant sales I would put out spectacular plants like Persian Shield, and if someone asked me what color the flowers were, I’d find some excuse not to sell it to them.

One of my very favorite begonias came from Costa Farms, according to a small sticker, and was not supposed to be released, but a few were and I got one. It had no name, so I contacted them to find out what it was. Turns out it was part of a program to develop strongly flowering begonias, but this particular one was a “failure”, i.e., poor flowering habit, so they dumped it. They dumped one on me; I didn’t care about flowers.