The Wyalusing Area Education Foundation is planning a one-day trip on Sunday, Feb. 2, to New York City to see the off-broadway production of “Emojiland.”
This trip has special meaning for the organization as Lucas Steele, who is playing the part of Skull, is a graduate of Wyalusing High School. Steele was last seen in Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, where he received a Tony nomination for Best Featured Actor in a Musical. Emojiland is a limited engagement run ending on March 8.
In addition to The Great Comet, Steele has also performed alongside Cyndi Lauper in The Threepenny Opera. His off-Broadway credits include Saint Vincent’s Project, Myths and Hymns, The Kid, Wickets, Oliver Twist and Corpus Christie.
Also featured with Steele are Lesli Margherita (Matilda) as Princess, Emmy winner Felicia Boswell (NBC’s Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert) as Police Officer, Josh Lamon (The Prom) as Prince, Ann Harada (Avenue Q) as Pile of Poo, Natalie Weiss (Everyday Rapture) as Construction Worker, George Abud (The Band’s Visit) as Nerd Face, and Emojiland cowriter Laura Schein as Smiling Face with Smiling Eyes (aka “Smize”).
Emojiland is an exciting production about taking people at face value and what lies behind the mask. When a software update threatens to destroy life as they know it, Emojiland faces the most fundamental questions a society — and a heart — can face: Who are we? And who matters?”
The cost of the trip is $180, which includes bus transportation, the ticket to the show and gratuities. The bus will leave from the Wyalusing Valley Children’s Center on the morning of the show at 6:30 a.m. arriving in the city at 10:30 a.m., providing you with plenty of time to shop or grab lunch. Showtime is 2 p.m. with a 6:30 p.m. departure from the city and returning to the Children’s Center at 11 p.m.
A stop will be made in Tunkhannock for additional pickup. You may reserve tickets by calling (570) 709-7091 or emailing ramsedfoundation@wyalusingrams.com.
