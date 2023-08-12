My readers will be pleased to read this 4th installment of my Top 10 Muscle Cars of All Time, specifically, the 1964 Pontiac GTO. The GTO ranks at or near the top of this popular “muscle car” class and is acknowledged by enthusiasts as the car that started the mid-size muscle car craze, coming to market well before the competition.

Most interesting is how the GTO came to market, and some of the tomfoolery that took place prior to its first national magazine feature article.

