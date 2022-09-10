Novelist, Pearl Buck, wrote “The person who tries to live alone will not succeed as a human being. His heart withers if it does not answer another heart. His mind shrinks away if he hears only the echoes of his own thoughts and finds no other inspiration.” Since friends are the life-lines that connect us to life, they are essential contributors to good mental health. The stresses of life are not nearly as damaging if they are met with the support of good friends. Camus wrote, “Don’t walk in front of me, I might not follow. Don’t walk behind me, I might not lead the way. Walk beside me and be my friend.”
Some people are deluded into thinking that friends result from our attractiveness --not so; friendship actually results from our interest in other people. Come to think about it, the people I like best are the people who like me! Friends are open about their fears and weaknesses; sharing the vulnerability of our own humanity makes us accessible to others. This is not to suggest that we share everything; however, never really letting our friends know what’s happening inside us makes a mockery of the word friend. Mentally healthy people can take risks --they can trust. If you cannot trust, you cannot connect.
I have to wonder if the television, the I-pad, the lap-top, the I-phone, or the DVD have taken over for friendship. Who needs friends when an audio-visual contraption can fill the gap? As we stare at our devices, we may be allowing potential friends to slip away. It is a good friend who will continue to talk to you over the back fence even though he knows he’s missing his favorite TV program. My friend, Tom Hart, always calls me from Southern Illinois at 10:00 in the evening just as I settle in to watch some wonderful TV program; still, it’s always been worth the trade-off for a chance to talk with Tom. Of course, nowadays, I just hit the red record button on the “clicker” and finish the program after my visit; that way, I also get to “fast-forward” past all the “mind-numbing” ads! A real friend warms you by his presence, trusts you with his secrets, and remembers you in his prayers. We are on the wrong track when we think of friendship as something to get — rather than something to give. Perhaps, one of the most healing things Jesus ever said was, “I have called you friends” (John 15:15). No Christian Hymnal is complete without, “What a Friend We Have in Jesus.”
A month ago I was sitting across from “Dream-girl” at Perkins Restaurant. It was the very day of our 60th wedding anniversary. We both ordered salmon –thinking of our first church located on the lower Columbia River in Washington State. Gloria told the waitress (a Mansfield University Student, earning money to stay in college), “This is our 60th wedding anniversary.” The young lady was astounded! She responded with, “How did you do it? It must have been hard.” I was sitting there thinking, “Easiest thing I’ve ever done. Being married to her has been easy. Life, itself, is what is often hard.” So, I responded automatically, “No, being married is easy –all you have to do is marry her.” Gloria added, “Just marry your best friend –you’ll be fine.”
