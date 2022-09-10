Novelist, Pearl Buck, wrote “The person who tries to live alone will not succeed as a human being. His heart withers if it does not answer another heart. His mind shrinks away if he hears only the echoes of his own thoughts and finds no other inspiration.” Since friends are the life-lines that connect us to life, they are essential contributors to good mental health. The stresses of life are not nearly as damaging if they are met with the support of good friends. Camus wrote, “Don’t walk in front of me, I might not follow. Don’t walk behind me, I might not lead the way. Walk beside me and be my friend.”

Some people are deluded into thinking that friends result from our attractiveness --not so; friendship actually results from our interest in other people. Come to think about it, the people I like best are the people who like me! Friends are open about their fears and weaknesses; sharing the vulnerability of our own humanity makes us accessible to others. This is not to suggest that we share everything; however, never really letting our friends know what’s happening inside us makes a mockery of the word friend. Mentally healthy people can take risks --they can trust. If you cannot trust, you cannot connect.