Give a person fruit, like an apple or a tomato, and they’ll thank you. Serve them leaves, like lettuce, and they’ll eat it. Roots, like potatoes? Delicious. Seeds, like rice and walnuts? They love ‘em. Fungus? Sure, pile them on that pizza. Flower buds like broccoli and cauliflower? Absolutely. But put a flower on their plate and they look at you as if you just served them up a hair ball.
Plants don’t know whether they’re vegetables of flowers. This is an artificial division we made thousands of years ago, and over time the boundaries have become iron clad — in our minds, at least. But there is no logic to the system, only tradition.
What is the difference? Are some plant families food and others ornament? No, petunias and tomatoes are in the same family. Is it that vegetables are plants that taste good and flowers don’t? Just one word will demolish that reasoning: Brussels sprouts. OK, it’s two words.
Toxicity? Are veggies safe and flowers poison? Nope. Potatoes and tomatoes and rhubarb, among others, can make you sick, but all parts of the nasturtium are edible. And better than Brussels sprouts, too.
It is simply the purest form of prejudice: arbitrary prejudice. So in the name of PC, let’s eat some flowers.
Nasturtiums are the obvious starting point, not only because they’re pretty and easy, but because they actually taste great. The spicy flowers mixed into a salad add zest like cress, but they’re prettier. And as a garnish on a potato salad they’re a lot more interesting than the clichéd egg slices. Better for you, too.
Why do we decorate cakes with calorie packed fake flowers made from pure sugar when the back yard is full of low cal violets? Remember eating violets as a kid, how sweet they were? That was before we were told that we shouldn’t eat flowers for some reason. Add some rose petals to the icing for color contrast.
Most culinary herbs have edible flowers with the same flavor. Basil, borage, chives, hyssop, lavender — all have flowers. In many cases the flowers are a milder version of the leaf flavor, a bonus for cautious cooks.
Calendula is called pot marigold because it was used in the Middle Ages for cooking; that is, they put it in pots. The petals have the added benefit of adding a rich golden color. For that reason they are great in omelets.
Out in the vegetable garden you may have noticed flowers, too. Squash blossoms can be stuffed or deep fried. Bean flowers taste like beans. One of my favorites is scarlet runner bean. What a plant. Fast growing, beautiful, full of humming birds. The fire engine red flowers come on all season long, so you can sprinkle them on otherwise boring green beans for contrast.
There are a couple of caveats, mostly just common sense. First, don’t experiment. The garden can be a treacherous place, and you should eat only flowers that are known to be harmless.
Don’t eat flowers that have been treated with pesticides. And that usually means that you should eat flowers only from your own garden.
Lastly, when you’re picking violets and dandelions, try to find a spot that the dog doesn’t know about.
