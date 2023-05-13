There was a time not long ago, when people could stay in shape just by having to get up and down to change the dial on the TV set. Now there is little doubt, America has been defeated and laid to rest by a little electronic box called the remote. With the invention of the remote there is no reason to move at all. Thomas Edison once said, “My body’s main purpose is to carry my brain around.” If that is true, it could be the last good reason for maintaining the body.

Even with all the talk of exercise and diet, America continues to struggle with its weight problem. While medical doctors have long recognized that reasonable physical exercise is a good hedge against illness, so mental health practitioners have recognized the sedentary life of affluent Americans as a contributor to mental health decline. According to the Bible, while godliness has value in both the present life and the life to come, physical exercise has value in this life only (1 Timothy 4:8). Perhaps, then, the value of physical exercise depends on how big a hurry you’re in to get to the next life! “Use it or lose it” is still the word. So, if you lose it, what will you use to “carry your brain around?” Still, if you’re thinking about “healthy body” and that extra weight –try “Use it to lose it!”