There was a time not long ago, when people could stay in shape just by having to get up and down to change the dial on the TV set. Now there is little doubt, America has been defeated and laid to rest by a little electronic box called the remote. With the invention of the remote there is no reason to move at all. Thomas Edison once said, “My body’s main purpose is to carry my brain around.” If that is true, it could be the last good reason for maintaining the body.
Even with all the talk of exercise and diet, America continues to struggle with its weight problem. While medical doctors have long recognized that reasonable physical exercise is a good hedge against illness, so mental health practitioners have recognized the sedentary life of affluent Americans as a contributor to mental health decline. According to the Bible, while godliness has value in both the present life and the life to come, physical exercise has value in this life only (1 Timothy 4:8). Perhaps, then, the value of physical exercise depends on how big a hurry you’re in to get to the next life! “Use it or lose it” is still the word. So, if you lose it, what will you use to “carry your brain around?” Still, if you’re thinking about “healthy body” and that extra weight –try “Use it to lose it!”
Exercise is now an important part of mental health treatment plans. Exercise reduces stress by sublimating anxiety into physical activities. It produces feelings of well-being. Those who are successful in building exercise into their lives gain a demonstrable unit of control. Since mental health is closely connected to the organ of the brain, it doesn’t hurt to treat the brain to a little blood-flow and oxygen each day. Acting alive is a good big step toward feeling alive.
Exercise is important to the cardiorespiratory system, muscular strength and endurance, and flexibility. For children, it’s important for proper growth. Compared with no exercise, any kind of exercise is an improvement, since it will at least increase circulation and put some muscles into motion. While, mostly, people are concerned that too much exercise may kill them, there are better odds that a lack of exercise will kill them before it gets a chance. Since I’d hate to be responsible for killing anyone, I include the following warning: If you have been mostly inactive or sedentary for several years --and especially if you are in your late 20s or older --get a physical examination first, just to make certain everything is all right for moving off the couch. Having said that, it will be your doctor’s fault, and not mine, if moving off the couch does actually end up killing you.
Now, here’s the plan. Kids get their exercise by playing --they don’t exercise, they play. So you need to fool yourself --go out and play. Set up an interesting walk; then, go out to see the scenery rather than exercise. Park as far out in the lot as you can --you get a bonus on this one; the sides of your car won’t get all dinged-up from carelessly opened doors. Keep that bedroom upstairs if your knees and hips are still good. Go to the mall; the best exercise is hunting for bargains. If none of these work, go to Wal-Mart with your wife (guys), give her a five minute start, then try to find her. These stores are purposely designed as mazes to keep you from finding each other. So hurry, every minute the two of you are separated means another thirty dollars for Wal-Mart. Remember, the key to a successful exercise program is “you’ve got to trick your body into moving.” Still can’t get your spouse to move? Hide the remote; a good game of “hide and seek” can provide walking, bending, stretching, and yelling exercises. Put it in the refrigerator, they’ll think they left it there while getting their last snack.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.