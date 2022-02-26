Oh, do I love this time of year! My winter withered muscles don’t, but my soul does. There will soon be honest-to-God gardening to be done. Foremost among the many March tasks is wandering and looking. This is as good as gardening gets, traipsing about to catch the first emerging sprout.
Spring bulbs have usually shown themselves, crocus sometimes in bloom, late tulips just breaking ground. Not this year; global warming has failed us. But they will soon, and then they’ll need a handful of fertilizer. They’ll bloom without it, but they’ll last longer and multiply more if fed.
The very best bulb food, you will not be surprised to learn, is bulb food, the stuff sold in small boxes specifically for bulbs. But a close second, and a whole lot cheaper, is ordinary 5-10-5 garden fertilizer. That’s what I use unless I happen to find a battered package of bulb food in the half-price bin.
The worst bulb food is bone meal. It was great in the olden days when it was ground up with yucky stuff still clinging to it. But now it is steamed and sterilized and has no nitrogen, which bulbs need. If you have a supply of bone meal, use it in the bottom of the planting hole for perennials and put 5-10-5 on your bulbs.
Some of the bulbs are pushing their way up through bright green ground cover that wasn’t there last fall. Weeds. And these mat-forming weeds will take over by April if not removed now. If you look close, you will see they are already blooming, eager to spread enough seed to conquer the county.
After a winter of dangerous thinking, there are some shrubs I need to move — one because I don’t like where I put it, another because IT doesn’t like where I put it. After five years it’s half the size it would be if it were happy.
I pruned back the tops by half and will dig up as big a root ball as I can manage. I like to put them in pots for a few days and move them around to make sure I have the spot right. Even then sometimes I blow it, but they can always be moved again in some future March.
The greatest joy of the earliest season, though, is getting into the bedraggled perennial bed and making it orderly. Casual gardeners cannot do that so early, because the soil is still cold and wet and not to be tampered with or trod upon. But those who have heeded my advice (Hello? Hello?) and have conscientiously improved their soil, even raising the bed a few inches, can have at it.
I go foot by foot, and each plant gets attention. Last season’s dead foliage is removed, a task the misguided do in fall. Bright new growth is exposed. Clumps that have grown too large are divided, the extras potted up. Each plant gets a helping of compost and a handful of 5-10-5 fertilizer for breakfast. Stakes and cages are put in position now, at least in theory, so the plant can grow up through it.
Fresh mulch is added to the layer already there. Each year some of it breaks down and enriches the soil, so it must be periodically replenished.
As I muddle through the beds, occasional errant branches of shrubs and trees, grown long last summer, swat me in unexpected places. Pruning shears are always on my belt, and I clip them off. Some people call this pruning, but I call it just getting things out of the way.
It’s not hard work, but it is hard enough after a few months of inactivity. The chair where I spent the winter is equipped with a multi-phase vibrator since Christmas, and its just what I n-n-n-eed-d-d-d r-r-igh-h-t-t n-n-now.
