Nearly 30 years ago a little girl came into my office to present me with a drawing of a house she just finished. “Grandpa, look at the house I made for you!” Even as Gabrielle gave, I knew full-well that she expected to leave my office with something for herself. So, that morning I got a drawing, while Gabrielle got my appreciation and praise. It was a good deal for both of us.
Many emotional problems in later life come to people because their parents failed to show appreciation for, give praise to, and thereby validate them as having worth. What children want most of all from life is to know their parents think they are valuable, important individuals. Children cannot be truly safe and secure without parental validation. David said, “...You knit me together in my mother’s womb. I praise you, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made. Wonderful are your works; that I know very well” (Psalm 139:13,14). Certainly, every child has a right to know that he or she is unique and wonderful; it is our job to teach them that.
When the Bible talks about “bringing children up in the nurture of the Lord” (Ephesians 6:4), it assumes that we will provide a “safe emotional place” for children to grow up. Our validation of children must extend beyond our “praise of their product and person.” It must include a strong and clear message that tells them they are wanted. Children are in a custodial situation; if they feel they are unwanted, how can they possibly feel safe or valuable? Children take careless statements seriously; statements such as: “I wish I never had you.” “You have ruined my life.” “I’ll be glad when you’re gone.” “I wish you were more like your brother.” In her book, Conjoint family therapy, Virginia Satir notes: “If parents do not validate an ability (if they do not see it, or if they punish it), the child will continue to grow, since all life is geared toward continuous growth. However, he may not allow himself to manifest the ability. He may manifest it secretly. He may manifest it in a distorted or disguised fashion. In any case, the ability will not contribute to his self-esteem” (p. 61).
Perhaps we should all take a careful look at our attitude toward children, for “they are (indeed) a heritage from the Lord” (Psalm 127:3). Imagine a world in which children were considered the “crown of fathers,” and mothers were truly “the joyful mothers of children” (Proverbs 17:6, Psalm 133:9). Do we consider children a burden or a blessing? You can bet that they know.
The little girl is now a graduate of Mansfield University, she’s married to a great guy, named Ryan, has a 10-year-old, and a 3-year-old of her own, and worked her heart out to build a new home –just up the road from us. Back in her college days we would eat at the restaurant where she worked to earn her tuition money — she always got a really good tip and Mrs. Marple (Gloria) and I always left with a hug from the waitress! We’re still making deals with the little girl. What a great kid! Once again, It’s always been a good deal for both of us; but, especially for us. Kids need to know how lucky we are to have them! So, these days, that little girl is doing her very best to let two boys know how lucky she is to have them! And that house she painted 30 years ago? Every so often, the little girl invites us up the hill to have dinner with her in... --what looks for all the world like a real house! Which goes to prove, “dreams arrive first in the heart” –very often, many, many years before. We don’t leave a tip these days; but, we still leave with a hug from the waitress.
