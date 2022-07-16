Jerry Littleton was the meanest man I ever worked for. Still, I liked him and he liked me. No doubt that was part of the reason that I was the only person left working of the fifty or more men he had hired and fired in the summer of ’62. Almost everything irritated Jerry.
In the summer of 1962, I managed the Mansfield concrete plant for the Pennoyer Contracting Company, which was leasing it from the S. E. Williams Contracting Company of Canton, Pennsylvania. It was four o‘clock when we finished our pour. I had just locked up when Jerry pulled up in his red 1960 Dodge convertible. Jerry said, “Hop in, you’re driving me to Altoona; my boy has a band concert.” As we headed out Route 220, the oil light came on; so, I switched off the ignition and drifted over to the berm. Jerry immediately rose up from his nap in the back seat shouting, “What the xxx do you think you’re doing?; people will think you’re a fool!” When I told him the oil light had come on, he screamed, “Well, there’s a gas station just two miles down the road, Stupid; start ’er up and have em put in 6 quarts when you get there.” I later learned that Jerry’s method of oil change was to wait until the oil light comes on, stop at the nearest station, then dump in 6 quarts. The Dodge had a hundred and twenty thousand on it --it must have been tough.
After the concert, Jerry decided to take another nap in the back seat while I drove back to start up the concrete plant at five o‘clock the next morning. Trouble was, I needed some directions to get out of Altoona. We were stopped at a light when I asked Jerry whether I should turn left or right. Disturbed for having been awakened from his nap, he yelled, “right.” I started to turn right when he hollered, “right, I said, right.” I stopped in the middle of the intersection, then attempted to go right one more time. By this time, Jerry was in a mini-rage, “Can’t you understand anything? People will think you’re a fool; I said, turn right.” I turned around to look at him --he was pointing left.
In the political world, I’ve always thought that people make far too much of left and right, liberal and conservative. And what’s the meaning of liberal and conservative? Mostly, they are names you call the people you disagree with. Take conservative, for example: It can mean that you drive an economy car, save for a rainy day, protect the environment and love windmills or it can mean you drive a Hummer, fight conservation and hate windmills. Liberal can mean that you are generous, tolerant, and forgiving, or it can mean you are careless, licentious, and loose.
Still, some folk persist in using liberal/conservative and right/left as if they’re talking about right/wrong or moral/immoral. They try to make us think the words actually mean something. I come from a conservative background. Yet, in my own lifetime, it now appears that many people changed their minds about Vietnam, civil rights, women’s rights, South Africa
--and now, most everybody loves the idea of collecting Social Security. In the past, many people (mostly men people) were wrong about women’s suffrage. However, at the time, everything seemed as clear as crystal. Time makes fools of many of us --I know that; I’ve had to eat a lot of crow.
At last, we’ll all discover that God isn’t registered as a far-right Republican or a far-left Democrat. In the end, we will rediscover that God is Jesus, who did liberal things and conservative things depending on what was “the right thing to do” --as Wilford Brimley would have said “back in the day.” Jesus paid his taxes, didn’t fight to get all he had coming, forgave the unforgivable, treated all people as equal (including women and Samaritans), fed the poor and healed the sick, whether they deserved it or not. Of course, Jesus never got ahead. Where’s Jesus? As always, he’s right in the middle --stuck at the intersection with some politician yelling from the back seat, “Go right, go right, people will think you’re a fool” while frantically pointing to the left. I’ve always been glad to see elections over, watch the ads stop and bask in peace as it returns to the earth. I think what makes these days more difficult is that the signs never come down and the elections are never over. If somebody doesn’t point out that the oil light is on –can we really make it to the next service station?
