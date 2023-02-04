Why didn’t the Greeks develop modern science? They certainly had the thinkers to do it. There was that one fellow, called “The Thinker,” who thought all the time. I always figured he was thinking, “Now let’s see, where did I put my clothes?” I wonder if he ever found them? Aristotle taught: “There is no use trying to understand things; they cannot be understood because they have a meaningless core.” No one is foolish enough to seek meaning and order when they are sure that there is none to be found. This is why the Greeks never studied nature in a way that would lead to modern science. To have modern science, there must be a belief that the world is rational and orderly. Where did this idea come from?
It came from the Bible. Many Christians came to believe that man is rational, in the same way that God is rational; for man was created in the image and likeness of God (Genesis 1:26,27). Christians believed that the universe could be understood because it was designed by God. This is the motivating force behind science. In fact, Galileo, one of the first of modern scientists, believed that he was, “Thinking God’s thoughts after Him.” Galileo’s faith, in an orderly rational universe to which mathematics could be applied, is still a basic premise of modern science. Later, Albert Einstein was determined to find meaning through math. As an old man, he was to say in a New York Times interview, “The more I study science, the more I believe in God.” He had discovered that the material world could actually come from an unseen, immaterial world of energy. Yes, the “seen” from the “unseen.”
On the biology end, Gregor Mendel, a Christian who was in the service of the Church, is known as the “Father of Genetics”. These men expected to find order, design, predictability & purpose when they investigated --and they found it. Yes, Christianity is the mother of modern science.
The Egyptians believed that the earth was supported by five great pillars. The Greeks thought that Atlas carried it on his neck and shoulders. The Hindus thought the earth was balanced on the back of a gigantic elephant. The elephant, in turn, was standing on an immense turtle. (This is the only one that makes any sense to me). Yes, if I were an Ancient, I’d be inclined to go with the “big turtle theory” – I’ve always had a weakness for turtles. However, long before any of these ideas, Job wrote in the Bible that, God “stretched out the horizon over the empty place and hung the earth upon nothing” (Job 26:7). No elephant, no turtle, no pillars, no “big, strong man” –just nothing.
Even as late as Columbus most folk thought the earth was flat --Columbus found it difficult to find a crew. After all, who wants to sail off the edge of the earth into a giant abyss? Yet thousands of years before, the Bible in passing, mentioned that the earth is round. (Isa. 40:22)
At the time of Christ, no one knew that the earth rotated. Yet Jesus took the rotation of the earth into consideration when He said, “there shall be two men in one bed; the one shall be taken and the other shall be left. Two women shall be grinding together; the one shall be taken and the other left. Two men shall be in the field; the one shall be taken and the other left.” That is to say, when Christ returns it will be night on one part of the earth (men sleeping), morning on another part (women grinding meal) and broad day-light on another part of the earth (men in the field).
Why weren’t the popular scientific errors of the day included in the Bible? Simple, God had a big hand in the Bible; and, without doubt, He got an “A’ in science.
