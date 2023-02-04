Why didn’t the Greeks develop modern science? They certainly had the thinkers to do it. There was that one fellow, called “The Thinker,” who thought all the time. I always figured he was thinking, “Now let’s see, where did I put my clothes?” I wonder if he ever found them? Aristotle taught: “There is no use trying to understand things; they cannot be understood because they have a meaningless core.” No one is foolish enough to seek meaning and order when they are sure that there is none to be found. This is why the Greeks never studied nature in a way that would lead to modern science. To have modern science, there must be a belief that the world is rational and orderly. Where did this idea come from?

It came from the Bible. Many Christians came to believe that man is rational, in the same way that God is rational; for man was created in the image and likeness of God (Genesis 1:26,27). Christians believed that the universe could be understood because it was designed by God. This is the motivating force behind science. In fact, Galileo, one of the first of modern scientists, believed that he was, “Thinking God’s thoughts after Him.” Galileo’s faith, in an orderly rational universe to which mathematics could be applied, is still a basic premise of modern science. Later, Albert Einstein was determined to find meaning through math. As an old man, he was to say in a New York Times interview, “The more I study science, the more I believe in God.” He had discovered that the material world could actually come from an unseen, immaterial world of energy. Yes, the “seen” from the “unseen.”