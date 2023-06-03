Over 50 years ago I was traveling from the state of Washington to my folks’ dairy farm in Pennsylvania. As we drove across the Nebraska prairie, we came upon an abandoned church on old route 30, which had been the Oregon Trail.
The church tugged at my heart as we stopped to look at it for a while before continuing on our homeward journey.
The image of that church in its decay and neglect was forever burned into my brain. It made a lasting impression upon my sad and anxious heart. Later, our daughter Connie, by then a high school girl, painted a picture of it for me.
The painting sits on a table in our dining room – it’s the first thing I see in the morning light and the last thing I see at the end of each day, as the moon trades places with the sun. I pass by it a hundred times a day. As a minister, it is my constant reminder to “not give up.”
These are difficult times for ministers across the land. Take care of your churches, people! Sure, you’re busy. But do notice, something harmful is happening here! And ministers, take care of people. Don’t give up. I wrote my feelings down. Here they are:
Askew on its hinges, the door hangs ajar.
The wind whispers through, its light is a star.
The pulpit long silent and empty the pew,
The Saints have departed with scarce an ado.
Ridge stretching long-ward, taking its stand,
Crying in silence for the heart of a man.
Steeple yearns heavenward, still pointing the way,
And speaking to people who pass everyday.
The stoop settled slowly, then pulling apart,
Made home for the rabbit and horned meadow lark.
“Choir loft” sparrows sing hymns to our Lord,
In the absence of people now busy with chores.
The storms it has weathered have rotted their way,
Through siding and plaster --white, smooth, in its day.
The laughter of children, the crying of men,
Are no longer heard as I write with this pen.
Belfry now silent, it tolls not the time,
When neighbor afar did wait for its chime.
Through meadow and pasture to gather with friend,
Yet, now they must all their own business tend.
Weeds in the churchyard and wheat at the door,
A tree by the Vestry, with plaster strewn floor.
The times are now “plenty,” folk have no lack;
It matters to few; God took the land back.
