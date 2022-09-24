When God created the animals, he created one “in his own image” --man. When he created man, he created a creator. I’ve always thought that it is a lot more fun to create, explore, and discover than to merely survive. Survive is what the other animals do; creativity is unique to man. So, Grandma always brought paper to church. By the end of the service I had reinvented sailing ships, rowboats, tractors, and the Oscar Meyer wiener car --all on paper. My sister Marie, on the other hand, drew portraits of all the worshipers in the service. In our Austinville Church, parents with kids tend to hang out in a set of “side pews”–a kind of “side-stream-eddy” area built onto the church. I think they like to be a little “out of view.” Anyway, I always notice a lot of craft-like stuff there that the parents use with the kids until the kids go down to Kid’s Church after the choir anthem. It turns out that Grandma was more “with it” than what we gave her credit for.
Certainly, a great deal of what man has created has been in an effort to survive and be comfortable. Houses are built to keep us warm, dry, and safe. Barns are built to protect our food supplies and keep us comfortable while tending flocks and herds in winter months. Trees were once planted in neat rows to make it easier to collect sap and protect the horses from the hot summer sun as they traveled long, shady lanes. Stones are collected and arranged into paths to keep our feet dry and separate us from the nasty, gooey mud. Much of man’s creativity is a response to aversive stimuli in an effort to be more comfortable.
Yet, none of this explains cornice moldings, columns, finials, turrets, cupolas, cross-buck doors, Victorian architecture, gardens, automobile designs, clothing styles, the “sailboat-wind-vane” on our barn roof, or a myriad of other things. The truth is, if it doesn’t look right, it won’t sell no matter how well it works. Utility and practicality may explain many things; but, the yearnings of man go far beyond the need to survive. There is something about man that cannot be accounted for or measured in terms of the mere electro-chemical responses to cold, heat, hunger, or thirst that generally characterize the other animals.
Former Secretary of Education William Bennett (1986) wrote, “[The arts] are keys that unlock profound human understanding and accomplishment.” Bennett saw it as a primary task to help children “emerge from their years of schooling with eyes, ears, heads and hearts attuned to what is lastingly beautiful in their cultural heritage.” Lowenfeld and Brittain, in their textbook Creative and Mental Growth, see drawing and painting as a key to intellectual, physical, social, and emotional growth for children. Indeed, educators have identified how the foundational learning concepts of length, width, depth, proportion, ratio, relationship, comparison, variation, and language are first experienced in terms of sound, sight, and touch --art and music.
Unlike the other animals, in some manner, nearly every item produced by man is an art object. That’s right, even this scale model of the Oliver 88 farm tractor we used to own sitting here on my desk! It’s absolutely beautiful. When God stepped back to look at what he had created he said, “it is good;” yes, “it is very good.” Beauty is its own reason for being. Christ pointed to the lilies of the field and said, “Solomon in all his glory was not arrayed like one of these” (Matthew 6:28, 29). Yes, when God wanted to create something “in his own image,” he created a creator --man, the only truly artistic animal. That, of course, is why Grandma brought paper to church –or was it just to keep us quiet during the service? Maybe both!
