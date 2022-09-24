When God created the animals, he created one “in his own image” --man. When he created man, he created a creator. I’ve always thought that it is a lot more fun to create, explore, and discover than to merely survive. Survive is what the other animals do; creativity is unique to man. So, Grandma always brought paper to church. By the end of the service I had reinvented sailing ships, rowboats, tractors, and the Oscar Meyer wiener car --all on paper. My sister Marie, on the other hand, drew portraits of all the worshipers in the service. In our Austinville Church, parents with kids tend to hang out in a set of “side pews”–a kind of “side-stream-eddy” area built onto the church. I think they like to be a little “out of view.” Anyway, I always notice a lot of craft-like stuff there that the parents use with the kids until the kids go down to Kid’s Church after the choir anthem. It turns out that Grandma was more “with it” than what we gave her credit for.

Certainly, a great deal of what man has created has been in an effort to survive and be comfortable. Houses are built to keep us warm, dry, and safe. Barns are built to protect our food supplies and keep us comfortable while tending flocks and herds in winter months. Trees were once planted in neat rows to make it easier to collect sap and protect the horses from the hot summer sun as they traveled long, shady lanes. Stones are collected and arranged into paths to keep our feet dry and separate us from the nasty, gooey mud. Much of man’s creativity is a response to aversive stimuli in an effort to be more comfortable.