My Grandfather Bolf was a first generation immigrant to the United States. Among his “old country” ways was his oft-repeated maxim that “children should be seen and not heard.” So, as my sister Marie and I grew up we came to understand that if children were to be heard, it wouldn’t be by Grandpa Bolf. Fortunately for us, Mom and Dad were usually ready to listen to children!
Children feel things long before they gain the ability to talk about what it is that they feel. It should be the goal of parents and adults to move children from the indirect expression of needs, feelings, and conflicts, to the direct verbalization of these issues. There is no comfort so great as knowing that someone hears and understands us! It is a function of parents to provide developing children with security, and there is no security as important as the emotional security we provide by our understanding. Talking is what connects us with other people; if no one else knows what is happening to us, then we experience it alone. Children should never have to be alone in the world! If children do not learn to talk about their concerns, anxieties, fears, and angers, they will be more likely to “act them out” in a frustrated behavior.
Adults have always been slow to understand the developmental need of children to talk about their concerns. In Bible times, when children were brought to Jesus, the disciples complained about it. It would seem they agreed with Grandpa Bolf, that “children should be seen and not heard.” However, Jesus replied, “Let the little children come to me, and do not stop them; for it is to such as these that the kingdom of heaven belongs” (Matthew 19:13-14). It should be said that Jesus may be considered the best child psychologist!
When talking with children about their feelings, use simple feeling words like bad, mad, and sad. One of the most vivid experiences of my life was having our five-year-old granddaughter Gabrielle (now 36) come to me sobbing as she said, “Grandpa, it’s a hard job to be a little girl and have to grow up.” I said, “I know Gabrielle, let’s sit down here and you can tell me about it.” A child’s security in and understanding of this great big world should come from you. Make sure they get what’s coming to them. Talk with them! And listen to them! I’ll bet the people you remember best from your childhood are the ones who took time to talk with you.
Postscript: Well, Gabrielle did grow up! She’s married to a remarkable husband, named Ryan Fish and has a ten-year-old of her own, named Blaine Fish –and a three-year-old named Jude. She teaches kids, runs our Austinville/Covert Churches web sites, and lots of other web sites. She can be seen, these days, I-phone in hand, talking to the whole-wide-world –or, should I say, texting the whole-wide-world. Mrs. Gabrielle Fish, they call her –you know, Blaine and Jude’s mom. She’s helping a couple of kids with “the hard job of growing up!”
