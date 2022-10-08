My Grandfather Bolf was a first generation immigrant to the United States. Among his “old country” ways was his oft-repeated maxim that “children should be seen and not heard.” So, as my sister Marie and I grew up we came to understand that if children were to be heard, it wouldn’t be by Grandpa Bolf. Fortunately for us, Mom and Dad were usually ready to listen to children!

Children feel things long before they gain the ability to talk about what it is that they feel. It should be the goal of parents and adults to move children from the indirect expression of needs, feelings, and conflicts, to the direct verbalization of these issues. There is no comfort so great as knowing that someone hears and understands us! It is a function of parents to provide developing children with security, and there is no security as important as the emotional security we provide by our understanding. Talking is what connects us with other people; if no one else knows what is happening to us, then we experience it alone. Children should never have to be alone in the world! If children do not learn to talk about their concerns, anxieties, fears, and angers, they will be more likely to “act them out” in a frustrated behavior.