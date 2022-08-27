They who see nothing to be thankful for, have hearts that are blind. Perhaps the greatest challenge to any minister is to preach to Americans who comprise 6 percent of the world’s population while consuming 35 percent of the gross world product, yet have nothing for which to be grateful.
For eight years, while I pastored in a little Columbia River town in Washington State, I drove a school bus to make ends meet. You drive the bus while tending 72 kids in a mirror; and the kids all have barricades to hide behind. If you make them sit in a front seat where you can keep an eye on them, their parents will come and threaten to do you bodily harm, or go to the school board to get you out. It reminded me of a rolling circus wagon; still, somebody needed to do it. It didn’t pay a lot; but, I was thankful for the job.
My friend Clyde Richardson was also a school bus driver. Clyde was in his early 60s. He walked with one of the worst limps that I have ever seen; his hip was completely worn out. Yet, Clyde was one of the most cheerful, friendly fellows I have ever known. Clyde had no troubles, only blessings. After our bus runs, Clyde and I would meet for coffee. For me, it was a nice friendship with a very thankful, appreciative, grateful man. It seemed that nothing could break his determination to be “thankful in all things” (1 Thessalonians 5:18).
On Sunday after church, while Gloria (Mrs. Marple) fixed dinner, I would walk down to the Columbia River with our two girls. En route to the docks, we passed some old cannery houses at the edge of town, where we frequently met a man about Clyde’s age. I would greet him with “How are you doing?” Then, he would stop us for about ten minutes to tell us how he was doing: “Well, my foot still hurts. It’s rained for a week now --guess it’s never gonna stop. Wood won’t burn --rain got it all wet. Not many fish this year, the government regulates the river too much. Darn government; the government doesn’t know what it’s doing. Did you see where there’s been an earthquake in Indonesia? Prices are sure high; don’t know how we’re going to live. Wind came through last night and broke the hinge on the screen door. Wait, I got something in my eye.” James Joyce would have called him a stream of consciousness complainer. I learned to greet him with a quick “Hi!” and dash onward toward the docks. The girls appreciated my quick thinking!
The point is, he who forgets the language of gratitude can never be on speaking terms with happiness. “Give thanks in all circumstances” (1 Thessalonians 5:18). Gratitude is a source of joy. No matter how full life fills your fortunate hands, if you have no gratitude, no appreciation to pair with your wealth, then you are still poor. On the other hand, however empty your hands, however many treasures you lose to sorrow and misfortune, if you have a firm hold on gratitude, you are rich. We must give expression to our gratitude. I know it is hard for some people to do that. They tell themselves, “he or she knows how much I appreciate him or her.” Try that when you’re dating and you’ll probably never need to worry about being married.
If I refuse to give you bread when I myself am starving, there might be some excuse for my behavior. But, if I refuse to give you the bread of appreciation when by giving it I can enrich both myself and you, and if it costs me nothing to do it, then, that would be the high-water mark of tragedy and stupidity. Gratitude is the heart’s memory. Take a few quiet moments to remember the good things God has given you throughout your life.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.