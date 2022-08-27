They who see nothing to be thankful for, have hearts that are blind. Perhaps the greatest challenge to any minister is to preach to Americans who comprise 6 percent of the world’s population while consuming 35 percent of the gross world product, yet have nothing for which to be grateful.

For eight years, while I pastored in a little Columbia River town in Washington State, I drove a school bus to make ends meet. You drive the bus while tending 72 kids in a mirror; and the kids all have barricades to hide behind. If you make them sit in a front seat where you can keep an eye on them, their parents will come and threaten to do you bodily harm, or go to the school board to get you out. It reminded me of a rolling circus wagon; still, somebody needed to do it. It didn’t pay a lot; but, I was thankful for the job.