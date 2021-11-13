I get a lot of questions, and I answer all of them. I answer some late, a lot wrong, but I answer them.
For decades the most common question has been how to keep cats out of the garden. And my answer has been: Why would you want to keep cats out of your garden? I have the sense that this has not been a satisfying answer.
Fortunately an uncommonly wet year has changed the focus. Now everyone wants to keep slugs and snails out of the garden. I do not have as accommodating an attitude towards slugs as I have towards cats.
There is one solution that everyone knows, and like most things that everyone knows, it's wrong. That's the old beer-in-a-saucer trick. You put a saucer full of stale beer in the garden. The slugs crawl in and drown. They die happy.
Beer isn't a reliable killer. It doesn't kill the Baptist and Methodist slugs, at least not all of them, and it only works in a very small area. To be effective, you have to put a lot of saucers out every couple of feet. But when you put a lot of beer out, the neighbors come over and drink it, then expect hamburgers and hot dogs.
The organic crowd advocate hand picking by flashlight. What can I say. Except maybe, "Eeee-ewe!" They also tell you to go out into the garden this time of year and remove places where sleeping slugs and their eggs spend the winter. That sounds good. Get rid of boards, stepping stones, ornaments, pots, clean up plant debris.
They also tell you to go out into the garden this time of year and mulch. But they don't tell you both of those things in the same article. That's because mulch is like a down comforter for slugs. You want mulch. You don't want slugs. Is a puzzlement.
Some tout copper strips. They claim it creates a tiny electrical charge that tickles their little sluggy tummies, so they won't cross it. Maybe that would keep slugs out, but it seems it would also keep them in.
For the most part I resort to chemicals. Metaldehyde, sold under several brand names, is a snail and slug bait and poison. You just scatter it on the ground. There are cautions about using it where there are domestic animals, and though my dog and cats seem uninterested, I still use it with reluctance in the open garden. It is great, though, in containers.
A fairly new spray called Sluggo is non-toxic, and I know people who swear by it. This summer I decided to try some. Found it at around 12 bucks a quart, which is dear, but these are SLUGS, for cryin' out loud. I bit the bullet and opened my wallet. Then I read the label.
The label said: Active ingredient, iron phosphate, 1 percent; inert ingredients, 99 percent. Twelve bucks for pennies worth of active ingredient. I choked. It's like those people who are advertising expensive eye spray that contains "biologic aqua absolute premium standard grade of pure all natural water." Distilled water. A buck twenty nine a gallon two aisles down. You're paying extra for all the adjectives.
So I'm gonna find me a dime bag of iron phosphate and fiddle with it. I'm open to suggestions from any chemists reading. Maybe it's soluble in stale beer.
