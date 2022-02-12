A deer recently visited my garden. I didn’t actually see it, but it’s like when a political candidate comes to your door and you’re not home. They both leave the same sort of evidence of their visit.
To my knowledge, this is the first time Bambi has come to visit.
That’s surprising, because we have deer and bear in the woods a hundred yards from here.
The point of this is that I’m hardly an expert at preventing deer damage. No matter. I’ve never let ignorance keep me from writing about a subject.
More important, though, is that no one is an expert at keeping deer out of gardens.
At best the most anyone knows is how to keep their deer out of their garden for now.
Deer are individuals. And they’re smart. What stops some deer may not stop others, and what stops some now may be ineffective in a week. So you need to keep trying.
There are two tactical approaches -- physical barriers and repellents. Before you go out and actually spend money on something that may or may not work, you can try the cheapest repellent, human urine. While this has the advantage of low cost and ease of application, it does carry the risk of embarrassing newspaper articles and possible jail time.
Other scent repellents, equally organic and less undignified, are hair and Lifeboy soap. The hair can be packed in old nylons and the soap hung from branches.
You can put these nostrums either around the plants you want to protect, or better still, if you know where the deer are coming onto your property, along their path. If they change their path, move the repellents.
Frankly once the deer have discovered your buffet, scent repellents don’t work very well.
They are most effective if they can be set out before the deer find you, I’m told, but why would you go to the trouble to put out repellents if you have no deer problem?
If the scent repellents don’t work, the next step is taste repellents.
There are commercial products which have their adherents.
They are expensive and must be reapplied regularly.
One university study found they’ll work better and longer if you spray the plant, wait 24 hours, spray again with Wilt-Pruf, wait 24 hours, and spray again with the repellent.
That’s a lot of work, but it might allow your rhododendrons to actually bloom next spring.
I am told that deer won’t bother a flower bed that has cleome planted in it. It’s worth a try, and if it doesn’t work, at least they’re attractive flowers. But of course, that’s not much help at the moment.
Fencing is expensive, and short of an installation to rival a maximum security prison, no barrier to a determined deer. Besides, most fences are ugly.
Some people have resorted to electric fences, which do work, but they have their limitations. You don’t want electric fencing around the perennial bed in front of your raised ranch.
As for me, I’m not going to worry a whole lot. One deer every decade or two isn’t a problem, it’s an event.
