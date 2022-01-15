Much to my surprise and consternation, I have discovered that I know something. Nothing particularly useful, of course, but that doesn’t mean I’m not going to share it with you.
A colleague was doing a piece on tropical plantings around a small pool, a hot look these days, and asked for some input. As you well know, I don’t consider ignorance an impediment to giving advice. But as it happens, I have a small pool, and though I hadn’t thought about it, I guess the plantings are tropical looking.
One way to go trendy tropical is to plant tropical plants. The downside of this is that you can be pretty much certain that they will all die. Take a look out the window. Does that look like Miami?
The fall back position is to cheat. You need things that fake tropical. It’s easy. Look for plants with big leaves, preferably big, garish leaves. There are annuals and hardy perennials that fill the bill.
Castor beans are easy and fast. They’re annuals, so winter isn’t a problem, but they grow to six feet or more in one summer with serving platter sized leaves. The common castor bean is green. A red leafed variety is stunning, though, and worth seeking out.
The seeds look like beans, and you can just poke them in the ground in May.
But for the best effect, start them in late March in those gallon pots stacked out in the garage, one bean per pot. These seeds are easy enough for the kids to plant, but don’t let them. They are very poisonous.
Summer bulbs are another quick fix. Nothing says tropical like cannas. The huge banana-like leaves would be enough, and they flower, too. For a real standout, look for one called Tropicanna; you won’t even care if it blooms (it does), because the leaves are a rainbow of color.
All these plants need full sun, but caladiums want some shade. They look like understory plants, the ones that grow on the floor of a jungle. Red leafed ones are common, but I like the white better.
Another shady tropical is impatiens. I’m not fond of them when they’re grown by the acre, but spotted here and there, they make a nice foil for the larger plants. Don’t tell me you don’t have any shade. You just planted a bunch of stuff with huge leaves. Leaves make shade.
Elephant ears (Colocacia esculenta) will take either sun or moderate shade. And you can grow them either in the pond or beside it. Look for some of the new varieties with strikingly patterned leaves.
To tie all this together, plant one of the fancy sweet potatoes like Blackie or Margurite. The vines will twine between the other plants and cover bare ground. Sweet potatoes are, after all, true tropicals.
You can plant the bulbs and tubers in pots, which makes things easy. After frost kills the tops, just move the pots into the basement. Or you can plant them in the ground, which isn’t much more difficult. It takes about five minutes in the fall to dig up the bulbs, knock off the soil, and throw them in a box until next spring.
Notice I haven’t even mentioned my beloved brugmansias and hibiscus. They take a little effort, and this is about dead easy tropical landscaping.
The tropical look is right in style now for Northern summers. But I’m not sure they aren’t even more enjoyable in Northern winters, when you can sit in front of a crackling fire with the catalogs spread out and dream of a warmer place.
