There is a plant growing in a 12-inch pot on the patio that has drawn raves from everyone who walks by. A dozen dark purple spikes stand above crisp emerald foliage; it really is impressive.
It’s a common salvia. I bought it at KMart last year for a couple of bucks. It sat unnoticed on the patio all last summer, just one annual flower among many others. Fortunately I’m too dumb to know it was supposed to be an annual and die in October. I brought it inside, where it grew and flowered all winter. By April it needed potting up to a 12-inch pot. With room to stretch out, it turned into the multi-bloomed sub-shrub that is stopping traffic out back.
So how does an annual live for two seasons, you ask? (You did, didn’t you?) After all, an annual is a plant that completes its life cycle — grow from seed, bloom, set seed and die — in one season, right?
Yes. And no. That’s the botanical definition of an annual, but botanists don’t really know much about actual living plants. I know; I married one. The horticultural definition of an annual is a plant that completes its life cycle in one season IN YOUR CLIMATE.
Many of the plants we grow as annuals here are perennials in their native tropics. But how do you know which plants are botanical annuals and which are horticultural annuals. I’ll bet you think I’m going to tell you. OK. Petunias, geraniums, coleus, impatiens, wax begonias, polka dot plant, nicotiana. Tomatoes and peppers. Some dusty millers, gaillardias. But that’s just what floats to the top of my head. There are more. A lot more.
How can you tell if some supposed annual you fell in love with this summer might actually be a perennial you could winter over inside? Easy. Try it. If it doesn’t work, what have you lost? The thing was going to die anyway.
There are two things you don’t do. You don’t struggle through the winter with some annual you can buy in a six-pack for a buck fifty next spring. OK, I do, but you probably have better things to do with your life. Save things that are expensive or special. For example, I buy coleus every year in mixed six-packs. Occasionally one will stand out from the crowd. I’ll let the frost have its way with most of them, but I’ll save the special ones.
Second, don’t believe those magazine articles and television shows that say you can just dig a plant out of the ground, plop it in a pot, and move it indoors. Ask yourself, What Would Martha Do, and then make sure you do something different.
The easiest thing is to have the plant growing in a pot in the first place. If you get a six pack for bedding, put five in the ground and one in a pot to see how it does. In fall you just cut it back and bring it inside.
Another method is to root cuttings in late summer. Take several. They won’t all live.
If you just must dig a plant out of the ground, cut it back severely, knock much of the soil off the roots, and pot it up in good professional potting mix. This treatment will kill a true annual and save you from the agony of watching it die slowly over the winter.
Chances are the thing will die no matter what you do. But nothing is lost. And you may find a wonderful pot plant you never thought of before.
