There is no question about it. The classic three bay compost system is the best way to go. You’ve seen it on the television gardening shows and read about it in books. You build three open bays side by side by side, each a three foot cube, like little cow stalls.
Pile dead plant material in the first bay, and when it is full and the pile has started to shrink, you shovel it all from the first bay to the second. Then you fill the first bay again. When the time comes, you shovel all the stuff from the second bay into the third bay, shovel all the stuff from the first bay into the second bay, and start filling the first bay again.
After several weeks or months, depending on the season and the amount of material you have to compost, you shovel finished compost from the third bay. Brown gold. The closest thing to magic you can do for your garden.
There is only one little drawback with the classic three bay composting system. No one actually does it. Oh, everyone is sure he’ll set one up some day, even soon, as soon as he gets some time. But the time never comes and the leaves continue to fall. Or maybe the bays get built, but that constant moving from one to two and from two to three and empty three and start all over again gets real old real fast.
That’s why I advocate a simpler system. Pile the stuff up and wait until it’s compost. It takes a little longer, it doesn’t get as hot, but it works. After a year or so, you’ll have compost. It may not be the best system, but it’s better than a classic three bay system that doesn’t get built.
Just mounding up plant material works. I proved that with Mount Compost, which I told you about a few years ago. But cobbling together some kind of frame makes it much more efficient.
You can buy a compost frame, but the store-bought models have two problems. They’re too small and way too expensive. One model, touted as “Our Most Economical Compost System” by one catalog, costs 40 bucks and holds a measly 22 cubic feet. Whoever cooked up that one did not have a maple tree.
For a fraction of that price, a piece of wire fencing 12-feet long by 3-feet high will give you 38 cubic feet. Or thereabouts. My 10th grade geometry is a little rusty. Make a circle, tie the ends together with twist ties or twine, and start dumping the leaves in.
Compost snobs who write weighty screeds make it unnecessarily complex. It’s not. Given enough time, compost makes itself. But there are a couple of simple things you can to hasten the process.
Gurus tell us to mix brown material (leaves) and green material (grass). But you may notice this time of year that there is a lot more of the former than the latter. No problem. For every six inch layer of leaves, scatter a handful of lawn fertilizer (without weed killer, please) and water it in. This tip will make the purists choke, but that’s only a fringe benefit.
When your frame is full, untie the ends and set it up next to the first pile, which will hold its shape. Next summer that first pile will have shrunk to half its height, and though the outside still looks like uncomposted leaves, inside is brown gold. At this time you will have more green material than brown material. So strip off the outside leaves from Pile #1 and mix them in with your grass clippings. Now it’s time to harvest your first compost crop and lavish it on your garden. Quick, cheap, and easy.
If you don’t yet have a compost pile, you just ran out of excuses.
