Bill Gates never quite knows how much money he has at any given time. Similarly I never quite know how many potted plants I have. Every day some die, others come out of the rooting box. All I know is that there are a lot. I like to think that in my way I am as rich as Bill Gates. It’s pure self delusion, of course, but it makes me feel better.
Bill Gates probably has a potted plant or two, but I’m sure he hires someone to water them. I have to do it myself. And you can bet I have made the job as easy as possible.
The first trick to easy watering is having pots that are easy to water. That means, first and foremost, a hole in the bottom. Don’t worry about putting a shard from an antique terra-cotta urn artfully encrusted with moss and lichen over the hole a la Martha Stewart.
Don’t worry about gravel or plastic peanuts or other drainage in the bottom. Just a hole.
Second is having soil that drains well. This is so elementary that I hardly would mention it except that I have seen potted plants in soil that was like a brick.
Don’t use dirt! And don’t use that cheap bagged stuff that looks and feels like dirt. Use a peat-based potting mix, and if it is a pot over 10 inches or a plant that will stay in the same pot for more than a year, add one third ground bark mulch. I know the bag says “mulch,” which is something you spread it on top of the ground, but trust me here. It’s great to mix into the soil, too.
Third, leave enough space between the soil surface and the pot rim. If the soil comes right up to the top, you can’t pour enough water in to thoroughly wet the root zone.
And remember that as a plant grows, the root ball gets bigger, shrinking the space you left. S
o like buying shoes for a ten-year-old, leave enough space plus a little more for growth.
If you have only a few plants, a watering can is your best weapon. Pretty straightforward, except for one little tip. A bachelor knows that you don’t wash dishes after you eat, you wash them before. And a gardener knows that you don’t fill the watering can before you water, you do it after.
A full can will come to the same temperature as the outside air, so you don’t douse your plants with chilled water. They don’t like that. And if the can is full and sitting there, you are more likely to give a plant a sip of water if you notice it is a bit dry. If you have to go fill the can, you might put it off.
With a lot of plants, nothing beats a hose, one long enough to reach them all. A wand with a gentle shower head works best.
Last fall I talked about watering plants indoors in winter and warned that the greatest danger was overwatering. Don’t worry about that outside in summer. In fact, with large plants the problem may be getting enough water to them.
Large plants, watered in the morning, may wilt by afternoon. The simple reason is that the pot holds only so much water, and the plant has used it all.
If this happens daily, you need to do something. You can reduce the size of the plant by cutting it back. Or you can put it in a larger container. Or you can water it every hour.
The easiest thing, though, is to move it to a spot where it gets less sun, especially that hot, mid-day sun.
Soon fall will be here, you can move it back inside, overwater it and kill it.
