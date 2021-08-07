Given my life experience -- married to the same woman for 50 years, two daughters, once teen-age girls, a house of three women and me -- I am always astonished when I find people who want to listen to me talk.
A while back I did a spring seminar on container gardening at a community college, and believe it or not, they have asked me back to talk about planting bulbs. Though wisely they did limit me to two hours this time. That’s hardly enough to tell them what to do, but it is enough to warn what not to do.
Like, don’t buy bargain bulbs. Loath as I am to say it, this is false economy. Flower size and quality are directly related to the size of the bulb, and the size of the bulb is directly related to price.
Particularly don’t buy from ... well, I’d better not mention names. But if you find a garish ad promising 10,000 bulbs for $1.69, plus you get 20 free gifts, don’t reach for your checkbook. This company ... I mean, such companies deal in the dregs of plant material. I think they get their merchandise from the dumpsters behind legitimate mail order suppliers.
And certainly don’t buy half price bulbs from last season. Every year I see unethical or uninformed retailers put out leftovers. Year old bulbs are absolutely worthless. They are dead, and bulbs don’t believe in reincarnation.
There are exceptions to the Don’t Buy Cheap rule. Some high end suppliers brag about their “three nose” daffodils. Less Picassoesque bulbs are cheaper. You won’t have quite as much bloom the first season, but by the second season your daffodils will be three nose anyway. And the minor bulbs, like grape hyacinths and species crocus, are just naturally inexpensive and well worth the pittance you’ll pay for them.
I know I’ve said this before, but obviously some people haven’t been paying attention. I see the evidence every spring. So once more: Do not plant tulips in a single row along the walk or in front of the shrubs. Please!
If you have a dozen tulips, plant them in a bunch by the front door or at the end of the walk. They’ll make a much greater impact that way. If you have more than a dozen, plant them in a drift. That’s like a bunch, only bigger.
If you plant only a few bulbs, don’t plant them with the foundation shrubs; you can’t see them there.
Plant them a distance from the house so you can see them from a window. Why spend your money to improve your neighbors’ view.
Don’t buy those bags of mixed tulips. They are leftovers and culls from the full price bins. There is no telling what you will get in terms of color and height. Besides, since there will be several types of tulips that bloom at different times, they will never look like the picture on the bag which always shows them all blooming at once.
Program mixes are an exception, a collection of tulips specifically chosen, not just swept up off the floor.
They might have blending colors, like shades of pink and purple, or contrasting, like red and white; they will bloom at the same time and the same height. Personally I’d rather get the individual varieties and mix them myself, since there is no way to tell a red tulip bulb from a white tulip bulb.
The second most important Don’t is: Don’t forget to get bulbs every fall, adding to your garden every year. The most important Don’t is: Buy early but don’t put the bag of bulbs in the garage and forget about them until February.
