I just spent a few days with my daughter’s family. She doesn’t get a newspaper or allow smoking in her house, so each morning I pour a cup of coffee and take off to smoke my pipe and buy a newspaper. That’s my excuse. What I am really doing is sniffing out nearby nurseries. I already have everything interesting that my local nurseries carry.
I picked up some three dozen new-to-me plants or replacements for old favorites I had killed. Most were small, in four inch pots, which is the way I like to buy plants. If you were to adopt a child, would you opt for a toddler or a teenager.
I got a new Strobilanthes ‘Persian Shield’. I absolutely adore this tropical sub-shrub, and though I may (or may not, still waiting to see) have killed my seven year old over the winter, I got a small back-up. The leaves are shimmering purple and silver. Sold as an annual, to make you throw it out in fall and buy a new one in May, if you bring it in in the winter (and don’t kill it) it will grow into a traffic-stopping four-foot shrub, so give it an ample pot.
I always grow a six pack of no-name red petunias for the hummingbirds, but what really grabs me are the special colors that have come out in the last few years. One in particular is Night Sky, sometimes labeled as Starry Night; there is a confusing story about this nomenclature which I will spare you. It is deep blue with white spots. Petunias are usually just petunias, but this is a specimen plant. There are several subtly muted bicolors and one in deep rusty orange that cries out for terra cotta.
I love papyrus as a water plant and have kept one going for a while by bringing it in and keeping it in a bucket of water in winter. Papyrus is what the ancient Egyptians used to make paper. But I found a dwarf papyrus that I had never seen before. Cute little thing. I guess the Egyptians used it to make note paper.
Speaking of water plants, I also found some water lettuce and water iris, and at the cheap price it should be. They multiply rapidly all on their own. If you get green water, these will clear it better than the most expensive filter and with a lot less work. Water iris will not always bloom in a pond – they want really warm water – but put it in a small bucket or bowl in sun and it will reward you with lovely flowers.
I found several plants for my nascent blue garden. (can something still be nascent after five years of fumbling with it?) I found a couple of salvias, always a reliable blue. Almost always. I got a salvia called ‘Golden Delicious’ with bright red flowers and chartreuse foliage that smells like pineapple. Like many plants, it is a tropical perennial; I’ll try to overwinter it inside.
A new-to-me is Angelonia ‘Wedgewood Blue’, summer snapdragon. It looks like a snapdragon but isn’t. Pretty flowers in blue and white that bloom profusely from spring to frost, or so the tag says.
I found a couple of patio trees – an Italian fig and a bartender’s lime – half dead and half price. I am very good with half dead plants; I’ve had a lot of experience. These were in plastic pots which were in decorative containers with no holes. They were overflowing with water and probably had been for a while. I’ll let them dry out and rest for a few days. The Italian fig will replace one I got a couple of decades and got so big that I was tired of lugging it in and out of the basement. The lime is thornless, which is an advantage for a klutzy gardener.
There are many more but space is limited. Consider yourself lucky.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.