It is sometimes hard to come up with gardening topics in December. I write about what is happening, and frankly not much is happening right now, and what I am doing about it. Plants I have brought inside are not dying, not yet. Most outside work is taken care of, at least as much as it’s going to be. I have written about care of Christmas trees, but now the only care is dragging the box out of the attic and assembling it.
That is, most Decembers. The last couple of years have seen long and mild autumns, a sign of climate change (as is anything that happens). This has had several effects. Much outside work has gotten done, but some that in less benevolent seasons gets done earlier didn’t.
One thing that didn’t get done because the danger was not imminent was unpotting tender summer bulbs, tuberous begonias and cannas. If they freeze, they die, but with temps dropping only briefly and only a few degrees below freezing, the soil keeps them warm, or at least warmish, so there was no urgency. Never tell a procrastinator that there is no urgency.
I dump the pots out on the pile of good potting soil I’m saving for next spring and extricate the tubers, brush them off. With better timing I would lay them out in the sun for a couple of days, but there is no sun and nights are no longer warm enough for naked tubers, so they get laid out on trays on the living room floor. I see them as a promise of coming spring. My wife sees them differently.
Some cannas are in the ground, as are some potatoes yet. The great thing is that in 40-something degrees I don’t sweat as much as I would have earlier in the season. I’m not sure I can even find the potatoes under the blanket of dead bindweed, but they’ll come back next year. Saves me from forgetting to order seed potatoes until it is too late.
Also still outside are several potted flowering shrubs. Some would be hardy if they were planted in the ground, some are tropical. The tropicals, like hibiscus, really don’t like the cold and have dropped all their leaves in protest. They go into the basement, dark and damp, where I will give them a sip of water once a month or so. These will be my harbinger of spring; their buds will swell when we have become convinced that spring will never come
Others, like small azaleas, would be fine in the ground and in fact are fine now. Leaves are still clinging to the plant and tiny flower buds stud the plant. The ones in the ground will survive the winter and bloom in April or May. But a couple in pots come inside, wait on the cool sun porch with little care, and burst into full bloom weeks before their outdoor kin.
Some would be hardy in the ground but not in pots. In the ground, soil temperature is moderated, but in pots it can plummet on the bitter cold nights of January and February. These go into the basement with their tropical friends.
One is my newest favorite, Rose of Sharon Blue Chiffon. I got it this spring and was so awed this summer by its abundant sky blue flowers that I moved it right next to the back door. It is now on the sun porch with its tropical cousins.
Last month I came across another one, leafless and 75 percent off. I couldn’t resist. Now I’ll have one to bring inside and one to plant outside next spring. As soon as I decide on a spot worthy of it.
Am I done? There are still some things potted outside, and I’m not sure what is what. I usually leave something tender out and it dies. Which I suppose is better than bringing them in and killing them myself.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.