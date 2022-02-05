There is an Amish nursery near my daughter where I have stumbled on a couple of real treasures. Last fall I saw a golden colored Sempervivum named ‘Gold Nugget.’ Sempervivum is semps to their friends or hens and chicks for normal people and are usually green, maybe red or a combination of the two. I saw it first at the Philadelphia Flower Show and just had to have it. I found it for $20 – 20 bucks for a semp?! – at only one mail order house noted primarily for its high prices, but as I said, I had to have it. Supposedly hardy to my Zone 5, it died the first winter. When I told the nursery that it was in plant heaven, reunited with so many of my late plants, they sent me a replacement. It died the next winter. Hardy to Zone 5 was a fantasy.
It was discovered as a sport, a part of a plant that is genetically different, by Christopher Lawson. He also developed the Sunsparkler line of sedums which are rock hardy and stunning.
Generally what kills semps is winter damp. I know this. I take precautions. Most of my semps grow in the crushed stone paths tucked under the wood framed raised beds in my (one time) vegetable garden, now more prone to flowers. Perfect conditions. Maybe Gold Nugget is more prone to absolutely any winter damp than normal semps.
When I saw that this nursery had two of them at three bucks each, I bought both. Not sure what I’m going to do with them. Semps don’t particularly like to spend the winter indoors, which is why I have disdain for those mixed succulent arrangements that have mostly tender plants along with a semp or two; some of them are going to be unhappy.
Maybe I’ll try one of my new ones outside next season and cover it with clear plastic to keep the water out. We’ll see.
More recently I found there a stunning succulent, unlabeled and unknown. Not a clue. And for the first time my Picture This app failed me. Picture This is a smartphone app that lets you take a picture of a plant and identifies it, and it has always been spot on. It told me it was an aechmea, but I traipsed all over the web and found no aechmeas that looked like it – long strikingly banded green leaves with bright pink margins.
I gave up and sent a picture to Selby Gardens in Sarasota, which specializes in epiphytes like bromiliads and orchids, well worth a day on the Gulf coast. They promptly told me it was Cryptanthus Elaine without making fun of me for thinking it was an aechmea. That explains why I couldn’t find it on the Web.
I have had cryptanthus before, some time ago, all with much shorter leaves than this one. Whether it was the cold temperatures we keep out house in winter (they are from Brazil) or inept watering, none survived. I maintain it was the temperatures.
And one happy story of a serendipitous find. This one lived. It has lived for 40 years or more. I was driving back roads in upstate New York when I saw a tiny ramshackle greenhouse with a hand letter sign: Plants. Of course I stopped; you never know.
On a crowded bench I saw an eye-catching succulent in a four-inch pot. It was emerald green with crisp white margins and very sharp pointy leaves. I have lost a lot of blood. No label, of course, and I don’t even remember where the greenhouse was. I eventually identified it as Agave Victoria Regina.
During the decades since I had seen only one other example, that in the Tuscon Botanical Garden. Recently I have seen it at Meadowbrook Farm, now part of the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society in Philadelphia.
Why is this a happy story? Because after 40 years, Victoria Regina is still alive.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.