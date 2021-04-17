Do not waste time and energy planting food that you can buy for pennies a pound in the supermarket. That’s my rule. And yet I grow lots of potatoes.
I just planted a bed of Yukon Golds. For many years I grew them because they fit my rule. Finally they are in most markets, but they are more expensive than the traditional varieties which are nothing more than a base for gravy or sour cream, so I grow my own.
I generally like seed potatoes about the size of an egg, but these were big. They needed to be cut into pieces with one or two eyes each.
I coated the surface where I had cut with rooting hormone which also has a fungicide that protects against rotting. Having said this in public, I expect feds with handcuffs to show up at my door. Though this practice is perfectly legal, even common in Canada, for some reason it is not in this country. So on advice of counsel let me tell you: Do not do what I do. Of course smart readers figured that out long ago.
The new crop of potatoes grows ABOVE the seed potato. It puts out sprouts and the new potatoes grow off those sprouts. This is why traditionally potatoes are “hilled,” that is, soil from the paths is thrown up over the growing sprouts, effectively burying the seed potato deeper.
I can’t do that. I grow in wood framed raised beds, and there are no paths. Every foot of space is used. What I do is dig a hole for each seed potato about a foot deep, piling the excavated soil around it. Drop in the potato and put an inch or so of soil above it. As the sprouts grow, add more soil.
In spring I tackle the tedious task of cutting down last year’s ornamental grasses. The trimmings go in a pile to await the potatoes. When the sprouts reach above the original soil level, I start mulching them with the old grass.
Meanwhile I scattered some radish seeds. By the time the mulch goes on, the radishes are ready to eat. I do this all over the garden; there is always a packet of radish seeds in my pocket.
Though the Yukon Golds were the first to go in, they are not the only ones. While Yukon Gold is good just about any way you fix them, especially in potato salad, Gold Rush, a russset type, is a better baking potato. And they are generally larger.
My new all time favorite is German butterball. It makes a lot of potatoes taste like cardboard. Well, a lot of potatoes do taste like cardboard. A cute medium potato, this year I saw it in a retail store for the first time. If you see it, buy it.
And then there are fingerlings. I’ve told this story before. We lived in Europe for several years, and when we came back stateside one of the first things we noticed was that the potatoes here were tasteless. It took me a while to learn why and quite a while longer to remedy it. Fingerling potatoes are unmatched tucked around a roast. They’re also good in potato salad.
Potatoes benefit by lavish feeding. I use a liquid hose end sprayer because when they are mature it is hard to get to the soil to scatter granular fertilizer. By midsummer some of the vines will begin to die and it is time to start eating.
I don’t do recipes because I don’t cook. But here is one even a confirmed bachelor can do:
Cut a potato in half. Placed some bagged shredded cheese of your choice on top, maybe sprinkle some Parmesan if you want to get fancy.
Put them in a countertop broiler.
I can eat those every night.
In fact, I do.
