This news is going to stun some of you, but ... well, occasionally I screw up. Sometimes I screw up really, re-e-ea-ly bad. You’ve heard of lost weekends? I’ve had lost seasons. Last year was one. You see, I’ve been doing this stuff for a while. And on occasion I get the idea, the delusion, that I know what I’m doing. That always spells disaster.
Last year, just about this time, I thought to myself, hey, I don’t need to write out a schedule.
I’ve got everything right up here in my — tap, tap, whadaya call this? — my head. Then it snowed for three months, and it was May before I noticed that spring had arrived. A little late to start onion seed.
This year it’s back to what works. I start with an 8½ X 11 sheet of paper turned sideways. Landscape orientation it’s called these days.
I draw a grid of blocks, each block two by two inches, four rows, each with four or five blocks. Each row represents one month, each block is a week.
That’s about as targeted as my scheduling needs, but for those of you with real lives, each block can represent a weekend. Or a Saturday afternoon. So I have four months on a sheet, February through May; a second sheet gives me June through September.
The second block in May is outlined in red. That’s the average expected last frost (fingers crossed), and it is the fulcrum on which the whole schedule totters. Your last frost date may be different from mine; check with the local cooperative extension, garden center, or a knowledgeable neighbor.
Seeding instructions are commonly given in relation to this date. Tomatoes, for instance, are planted indoors eight weeks before the last frost. Lettuce can be planted out two weeks before the last frost and started indoors six weeks before that. Melons are planted out a couple of weeks after the last frost and started indoors three or four weeks before planting out.
If your seed packet doesn’t give you this information, there are charts galore. Spring magazines and many garden books have them.
So I put my finger on the red square, count back eight squares, and write, “Start tomato seed.” Simple, right? Even Campbell should be able to handle that without writing it down.
But wait; it gets more interesting. Well, that’s probably not quite true. It gets more complicated.
I usually risk a couple of tomatoes, putting them out a month earlier than any sane person would, protecting them with mufflers and gloves and all manner of devices. So there are actually two seed starting dates for tomatoes.
And lettuce needs succession planting, so you don’t end up with two dozen heads at once. I won’t even get into that.
Other seeds are held in reserve for double cropping, filling in the late summer and fall garden after the first crops are eaten. Let’s say I want Chinese cabbage to grow where the peas were.
I take the block where peas are planted, count ahead the number of weeks to maturity, then add a couple of weeks because I know better and a couple weeks more for the harvest period. From that block I now count back the eight week head start I want for the Chinese cabbage, and I end up in June.
In June I’m far too busy to remember planting Chinese cabbage unless it’s written down.
As I scribble through the paper, it fills with the promise of things to come. Things that will come, that is, if I write them down.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.