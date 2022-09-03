The tuberous begonias have been gorgeous this year. But then they always are. Tuberous begonias are like sex — even when they’re not very good, they’re still great. Nothing provides more color and drama in pots or hanging baskets, on dim porches, under trees, along the north walkway where the sun doesn’t reach. They’re easy to grow, drought tolerant, and nearly pest free. So why don’t more gardeners grow them? And grow more of them?
I got a clue this summer talking with some people who had one or two. They didn’t know that these magnificent flowers could be saved from year to year. Begonia tubers cost a buck or two each, which is quite a bit compared to a six pack of impatiens. But the impatiens get tossed in the compost in October, while the begonias get tossed in the basement, to bloom again next year and for years to come.
It is important to keep them growing as long into the fall as you can. As the nights grow longer, the tubers grow bigger. Protect them from the first frosts by covering them or bringing them inside on cold, clear nights. When frosts become frequent and this chore tedious, give up. Let frost hit the plant and blacken the top. Stop watering and put it out of the rain. In a few days the top will snap off at the base.
Now you have a choice. You can just put the dry pot in the basement and forget it until March. That works if you have only one or two, or more if you have a large, empty basement.
If you have many pots or little space, there’s some more work involved. Dig the tuber out of the pot, gently brush the soil off, and let it dry in a warm, airy spot for a few days. A kitchen counter is fine if your spouse is more tractable than mine. After they have dried, pack them up in a zippered sandwich bag with a handful of kennel bedding in the pet department. (Next spring you can use it in your potting soil.) Some people use peat moss, but I have found that can hold moisture and lead to rot.
I store mine at about 50 degrees, but a little more or a little less is fine. They’ll start to bud out earlier with warmer temperatures, later with cooler.
In late February start peeking at them every few weeks. Before long each one will show pink protuberances, pretty much like pimples. These are buds, and they may be your first hint of spring.
These pimples will rapidly grow into tight clusters of leaves. When they are an inch high, put the tuber in a pot of rich, humusy soil with the top at soil level. They adore a generous amount of compost if have it. A week or two later, when the leaves are about three inches high, cover the top of the tuber with half an inch of soil.
Indoors in March and April they want your sunniest windowsill. When you put them outside after all danger of frost is past, they’ll want protection from the midday sun. The shade of a porch or under a tree is fine. If you can arrange it so they get an hour or two of sun in early morning or late afternoon, that’s perfect.
Late in the growing season they become so luxuriant that the brittle stems may snap off. If there is still some top growth, keep it going. If the entire plant broke off, dry the pot off and put the tuber to bed early.
Once you have the tubers from your basement started next spring, go out and buy a couple more new ones. Do that every season, and before long you’ll have a dozen or two, and people will think you’re as crazed as I am.
