The tuberous begonias have been gorgeous this year. But then they always are. Tuberous begonias are like sex — even when they’re not very good, they’re still great. Nothing provides more color and drama in pots or hanging baskets, on dim porches, under trees, along the north walkway where the sun doesn’t reach. They’re easy to grow, drought tolerant, and nearly pest free. So why don’t more gardeners grow them? And grow more of them?

I got a clue this summer talking with some people who had one or two. They didn’t know that these magnificent flowers could be saved from year to year. Begonia tubers cost a buck or two each, which is quite a bit compared to a six pack of impatiens. But the impatiens get tossed in the compost in October, while the begonias get tossed in the basement, to bloom again next year and for years to come.