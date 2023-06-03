I just spent over two hours putting a one inch plant from a two inch pot into the ground. And that doesn’t count the three days I spent finding the right spot for it or the time I have spent reading up on the conditions it needs. Admittedly this is probably not a situation that the average gardener who wants a bed of marigolds is likely to run into. But there is an object lesson here in ... in ... something.

The plant in question is Saxifraga moschata ‘Cloth of Gold,’ a half dollar-sized tuft of pale green. Not the sort of thing you are likely to pick up off an end-cap at Walmart. It is an alpine, rock garden plant.