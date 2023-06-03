I just spent over two hours putting a one inch plant from a two inch pot into the ground. And that doesn’t count the three days I spent finding the right spot for it or the time I have spent reading up on the conditions it needs. Admittedly this is probably not a situation that the average gardener who wants a bed of marigolds is likely to run into. But there is an object lesson here in ... in ... something.
The plant in question is Saxifraga moschata ‘Cloth of Gold,’ a half dollar-sized tuft of pale green. Not the sort of thing you are likely to pick up off an end-cap at Walmart. It is an alpine, rock garden plant.
By “rock garden” I do not mean its typical manifestation of a boulder in the front yard with some petunias planted around it. For aficionados, alpines are those plants that grow in crevasses and rocky scree in the high mountains, and in the Northeast they can be difficult.
Most alpine plants want full sun, perfect drainage — especially in winter — soil that would make a great driveway, and cool summers with low humidity. The last two are tough here, but if other conditions are right they can tolerate it.
Alpines are often grown in stone troughs or in hypertuffa — fake stone troughs. There you can give them the soil they want, move them to the position they want, and protect them from the winter wet.
I wanted mine in the ground. My first problem was that this was a contrary alpine, one that wants not full sun but dappled shade. It should get some direct exposure, but not long periods of the hot mid-day sun. I started wandering and taking a close look at how the sun fell on my land at different times of day. I like wandering and looking. It is something I’m good at.
The obvious place was the shade border on the north side of the house. A house that has a wall facing due north gives you a remarkable growing environment, one that is too often ignored. In summer it gets sun in the early morning and in the late afternoon but is protected during the hot part of the day. In winter, when the sun migrates south, it gets no sun at all. This is perfect for ericaceous plants like rhododendrons, azaleas, andromeda, and such. Winter kill on rhodies and their kin is usually caused by sun, not by cold. Dedicated gardeners who put up burlap tents think they are protecting their plants from cold winds, but they are actually protecting them from sun.
My plants had grown large and lush in this environment. Too large, too lush, casting the ground in deep shade. An hour spent whacking them back gave me the perfect exposure. Now I had a spot.
I had a spot where I had laboriously built over the years exactly the soil that my rhodies need, a soil that is moisture retentive and acidic. Unfortunately, the saxifraga needs a soil that is fast draining and alkaline. Planting a rock garden plant in rhody soil will kill it as surely as giving it to my sister.
Out back is a pile of stuff that I keep just so my wife can enjoy the daily opportunity to say, “Why don’t you throw this stuff out?” In that pile is part of a large clay pot — the top part. The bottom froze to the ground one winter and stayed there.
I dug a big hole, as wide as the pot part and half a foot deeper. In the bottom of the hole I put six inches of gravel filched from the patio and covered that with a scrap of landscape fabric. Then the pot went in, up to the rim. I filled it with gritty soil made up to fool the saxifraga. Saxifragas are easy to fool.
Why would I go to so much trouble for a one inch plant that will barely be noticed by the casual passer-by? I’ve been thinking about that for several days now. I’m still thinking.
