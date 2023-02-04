I like it when someone starts out with, “This is probably a dumb question, but ...” It means there is a chance I can answer it. The most recent was, “Everyone tells me not to start my tomato seeds too early. Why not?” Simple question. I can handle that.
The ideal tomato transplant is short, stocky, with five to seven leaves. Under good growing conditions, it takes six to seven weeks to reach this stage.
It should be planted out in the garden about a week after your last average frost date (your Cooperative Extension office or a gardening neighbor can tell you that). To be safe, stick a common weather thermometer about four inches into the soil; it should read at least 55 degrees. In my area, the average last frost is the second week in May, so tomatoes rightly should go out the third week of May. Count back seven weeks and you’re at the end of March.
Tomatoes started earlier than that give you no advantage. If they get larger, with roots filling the cell, maybe even with some blossoms, it takes longer to acclimate outside and forms fruit no earlier than the proper seven week transplant.
That’s the simple answer. And like most simple answers, it is not quite true. You can start earlier and get earlier tomatoes if you know what you’re doing and are willing to put some effort into it.
If the plant doesn’t know it’s been transplanted, there is no adjustment to be made. So if you pot up your seedling indoors, first into a six inch pot, then into a gallon nursery container, so the roots never quite reach the edge of the pot, it doesn’t get set back when it goes into the garden. You might start the seedlings three or four weeks earlier, say the first part of March.
You can also plant them outside earlier than normal if you can fake the conditions of late May — warm soil and warm nights.
To warm the soil use black plastic mulch. This is a thin film sold in rolls at any decent garden center. Prepare the soil, add your fertilizer, and roll the plastic out, covering the edges with soil. This needs to be done two or three weeks before you plant. Stick a thermometer through the plastic and wait until it reads at least 55 degrees. When the big day comes, cut an X in the plastic and stick in the transplant.
Now you must protect the top, which is where the Wall-O-Water comes in. You’ve seen them advertised on TV and in catalogs and magazines, clear plastic cylinders with tubes you fill with water. The water heats up during the day and releases that heat at night, giving you an easy three, maybe four week jump on the season. Expensive at two or three bucks a piece, but they last for years.
If you are going to all this trouble, you can pick an early variety tomato like Early Girl. It may not be the best tasting tomato in the world, but when it ripens it’s the best tasting full sized tomato around.
For a really early tomato and great flavor to boot, try one of the golden cherry tomatoes. For a decade I’ve touted Sugar Lump as the world’s best tasting tomato, but it got knocked out of first place by a fairly new yellow cherry called Sun Gold. You may even find them on a bench at your local nursery.
So let’s see. Normal planting time mid-May, subtract seven weeks to grow transplants, less three weeks for using Wall-O--Water and black plastic, another three weeks for potting up into gallon containers. Whoops. Excuse me, I’ve got to go plant some tomatoes.
