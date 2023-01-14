Greenspace_ campbell.jpg

For Christmas I got one of those kitschy kits with house plant tools — you know, a little rake, a little shovel, and a second even littler shovel. It brought to mind Gary Larson’s classic “Cow Tools” cartoon, which showed amorphous contraptions laid out on a cow’s workbench. Larson was buried under letters asking what they DO.

Well, they do nothing, it was just a joke, much like those houseplant tools. To feign appreciation, I went over and raked an amaryllis. The tools I actually use for houseplants are a motley assemblage of things mostly intended for other purposes. Spoons, for instance. Spoons in wondrous variety.