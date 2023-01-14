For Christmas I got one of those kitschy kits with house plant tools — you know, a little rake, a little shovel, and a second even littler shovel. It brought to mind Gary Larson’s classic “Cow Tools” cartoon, which showed amorphous contraptions laid out on a cow’s workbench. Larson was buried under letters asking what they DO.
Well, they do nothing, it was just a joke, much like those houseplant tools. To feign appreciation, I went over and raked an amaryllis. The tools I actually use for houseplants are a motley assemblage of things mostly intended for other purposes. Spoons, for instance. Spoons in wondrous variety.
A set of stainless steel measuring spoons is perfect for fertilizers and pesticides. You don’t want to use the ones from the kitchen for that. And you need metal because plastic can react with some chemicals. So use cheap measuring spoons for the chocolate chip cookies, but get good ones for the garden.
Then there is an old table spoon with “AAFES” stamped on the handle. It looks as good as the day it accidentally fell into my pocket at an Army snack bar 50 years ago. The spoon end does spoon things, but the flat, monogrammed handle is particularly versatile. It measures a smidgen of soluble fertilizer for a small watering can, or lifts out crowded seedlings, or scrapes soil clinging to the sides of an empty pot. Without my snack bar spoon, I’d probably have plastic plants in the living room.
An iced tea spoon does many of the same things in a slightly different way, perfect where extra length is needed or a pointy end. There are those who, faced with a task that needs a tool, will grab the nearest implement and make it work. I prefer exactly the right tool, and sometimes it’s an iced tea spoon.
Trays are not tools exactly, but they’re indispensable for any indoor grower. And like buckets, you can never have too many. No matter what you do with house plants, it makes a mess. Doing it on a tray allows you to dump the mess out the back door. Attractive trays protect the floor or table when you group pots. You can even use them to carry things.
Watering cans must be numerous, ample, and always full. Fill them AFTER finishing watering to give the water time to warm to room temperature. Plants appreciate that.
Long spouts look very businesslike, but really they just get in the way. Don’t tell me you’ve never tangled with one lurking behind a chair and dumped water everywhere. If you try to use the spout to reach a plant, you end up dumping water on the floor anyway. Short spouts and open tops are what they need.
The open top lets you dip in a battery filler, the best watering tool. Found in auto supply stores, it looks like a larger turkey baster and puts the exact amount of water exactly where you want it.
I once got a real houseplant tool, a six inch pair of pointy scissors for twelve bucks, very useful but I could never find them. Then I found a similar item that turned out to be just as good at the Dollar and a Quarter Store (nee Dollar Store). I bought several. Now I can find one when I need it.
There are other things, some whose original purpose I can’t even surmise. That gives me hope that someone whose hobby is macramé or origami, maybe even houseplants, will someday find a use for my unused houseplant toolkit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.