The most maddening question I get – and I get it all the time – is: How often should I water my house plants? It is maddening because the answer is so simple and yet no one accepts it: Water them as often as they need it.
What people want to hear, of course, is: Water them once a week on Saturday mornings. I’m sure you’ve heard that. Maybe from me. Sometimes the “water when they need it” answer doesn’t let me get away fast enough. Sometimes given a full exposition, their eyes glaze over.
Here is a partial list of things that effect watering frequency: sun, temperature, humidity, size of plant, size of pot, type of pot, type of soil, growth rate, dormancy status, central heating … there’s more. But I have already listed more than I can cover here.
Sun. Everyone knows that plants in sun need more water than plants in shade. How many realize that plants in sun in December get less than half as much as plants in the same spot in June. Not only are there several hours less exposure, the sun they do get is weaker than the same sun in June because it comes in at an angle and gets filtered out by more atmosphere. If you water as much as you did in summer, you will drown it.
But that’s really too easy. In summer the sun is directly overhead, just grazing a windowsill plant. In winter it comes in at a lower angle, now directly hitting it. More water? Maybe.
This will probably be offset, though, by temperatures. Lower temperatures reduce the amount of water it needs. Move one of my plants from this 64 degree house to your 72 degree house and it will need more water.
And humidity plays a role. Water serves two purposes. Photosynthesis breaks H2O into hydrogen and oxygen to make hydrocarbons for growth. Wouldn’t it be great if we could do that? Water also allows the plant to transpire, evaporate from the leaves, pulling nutrients with it from the roots into the plant.
With high humidity, plants don’t transpire as much. Low humidity they transpire more. Most houses have low humidity in winter. Cold air outside doesn’t hold much water, but it might hold 100 percent of what it is capable of. Warm it up with your central heating it still has the same amount of water, but now it is only 20 percent of what it is capable of. So relative humidity drops from 100 to 20. Drier air, more water.
Obviously larger plants need more water … usually … and the size of the plant relative to the size of the pot is even more important. A large plant in a small pot needs water more often than the same plant in a larger pot. If it is clay rather than plastic, even more water.
Some plants go into dormancy. Sometimes it is obvious. Your Christmas amaryllis, for example. Clearly when it is just sitting there as a bulb doing nothing, it needs no water. Then you pot it up and it still needs no water. Don’t water it until you see some growth in the neck of the bulb, and then only lightly until it develops leaves.
Other plants give more subtle clues. They look just like they did two months ago. They are resting and waiting, and they need less water than they did. When the sun gets stronger they will start putting out new leaves as a sign that they need more water.
How do you adjust for all of this? Simple. Get to know your plant and water it when it needs it.
