The most maddening question I get – and I get it all the time – is: How often should I water my house plants? It is maddening because the answer is so simple and yet no one accepts it: Water them as often as they need it.

What people want to hear, of course, is: Water them once a week on Saturday mornings. I’m sure you’ve heard that. Maybe from me. Sometimes the “water when they need it” answer doesn’t let me get away fast enough. Sometimes given a full exposition, their eyes glaze over.