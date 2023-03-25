Green Space

Many many years ago there was a huge drought in the mid-west that went on forever. It was front page news for weeks, but droughts are tough to cover. All Things Considered had a daily segment where a reporter came on and said, “Yep, still no rain. Back to you, Susan.”
I called a producer to suggest that they do a segment on how the drought was affecting back yard gardeners and what they could do about it. The lady I talked with told me that she had just come back from Iowa, where she learned that many there were giving up farming and moving into the towns. She went on to say, with obvious astonishment, that many of them still had gardens in their yards. She was utterly astonished, just couldn’t believe it. It was clear that NPR staffers were not garden enthusiasts.
So imagine my surprise when I stumbled across a recent NPR piece on starting a first garden. It followed the time honored journalistic tradition of a reporter unfamiliar with the subject choosing whom to interview and then choosing what parts of the interview to include. If you are starting your first garden and heard the NPR instructions, let me disabuse you of some of their suggestions.
Their first was half right and half very very wrong. They said that the most important thing in starting a new garden was starting with good soil, and that’s true. They went on to say that you could buy bags of “garden soil” at the hardware store, and that is just crazy. One bag of this stuff will cover a couple square feet a couple inches deep. It’s like pouring a tablespoon of 18 year old Laphroaig into a glass of Guckenheimer.
Far better to make good soil out of what you have by digging in, and digging deep, as much organic matter as you can gather, compost, old leaves, the stuff you clean out of gutters, bark mulch. That’s not enough; you want truckloads, not bags full. Sawdust is cheap and fairly easy to find. The books tell you that sawdust robs nitrogen from the soil, and it does, so throw in a handful of lawn fertilizer for each bucket of sawdust. I did this years ago, and now I go out and run my hands through the soil like Scrooge McDuck in his vault.
They talk a lot about seeds. New gardeners: Do not start with seeds. You will likely fail and never garden again. As an example, they talk of starting parsley from seed. Try it if you must, but after a month go get a four inch pot of parsley. Same with most other vegetables. Six packs at garden centers are cheap and much more reliable.
They do spend a lot of time on containers, which is a good way to start. Then they get into a couple of quirky things. Don’t use containers that once held toxic substances. OK, but you would need to spend a lot of time to find such things. Most reused plastic containers, like five gallon buckets, never saw anything toxic.
They also talk about wood, particularly for raised beds. I absolutely love raised beds. But they warn you not to let anything painted touch soil. In a list of relative importance, I would put that at infinity minus one. I can’t imagine where they came up with that.
They suggest salvaging shipping pallets, which is good. Smart and cheap. But they tell you to use old pallets with “HD” (heat dried) on them. I have never seen a pallet with HD. Sure, they rot after a few years, but who cares. They are cheap to replace.
My advice? Don’t take your advice from someone who has to interview “experts” if you are just starting to garden. I know of one good book. Strangely it’s under my name on Amazon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.