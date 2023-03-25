Green Space

Duane Campbell

Many many years ago there was a huge drought in the mid-west that went on forever. It was front page news for weeks, but droughts are tough to cover. All Things Considered had a daily segment where a reporter came on and said, “Yep, still no rain. Back to you, Susan.”

I called a producer to suggest that they do a segment on how the drought was affecting back yard gardeners and what they could do about it. The lady I talked with told me that she had just come back from Iowa, where she learned that many there were giving up farming and moving into the towns. She went on to say, with obvious astonishment, that many of them still had gardens in their yards. She was utterly astonished, just couldn’t believe it. It was clear that NPR staffers were not garden enthusiasts.