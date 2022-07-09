Boxwood is like paperwhite narcissus. Well, it’s not quite like paperwhites. In fact it’s not much like paperwhites at all except for one thing. The scent.
Some people experience the aroma of paperwhites as heavenly, and some simply can’t abide the stench. And ... well, that’s not quite the way it is with boxwood. Some people can’t detect any scent from boxwood at all and some can. To many it smells kinda like cat urine.
Most of my life I enjoyed paperwhite scent and couldn’t detect boxwood. Then last summer I was shearing a small boxwood hedge by my lily puddle and suddenly I could smell it. Now I can’t sit by the pool without noticing it. I’ve been HEALED! Or maybe afflicted.
This hedge is less than ten feet long, a couple feet high, slightly less in width. And I like corners you can cut yourself on. With a hedge this small, you can indulge in such precision.
I don’t yet know what I’m going to do with my new hedge. Out back I made a new garden some years ago, some 25 feet sqiare, a circle of grass in the center, a bench, and a lot of planting area. I worked three or four years on this, and it is still new. Some people lay out a garden, plant the plants, and it’s done. I plant, look, fiddle, sit, look some more, fiddle some more, watch a season or two, sit some more, fiddle some more. It takes time. I call this the creative process. My wife calls it something else.
A proper garden needs a frame. It can be a building or a fence or a wall, but the open situation of this one demands a hedge. I have thought about several possibilities, tried a couple, and nothing was doing what I wanted it to do.
In the back of my mind was boxwood, but I was fighting it. First, I didn’t want to carefully trim a hundred feet of hedge. Second, I didn’t want to pay for a hundred feet of hedge.
Then as I was trimming my short hedge by the lily puddle, the sudden stimulus of stinking boxwood created a satori, opened up some new synapses in my mind. I realized that those clippings falling on the ground could each become a new plant. For free. And I realized that I am getting old, and by the time those tiny cuttings became a major shearing chore, the problem would probably be someone else’s. And — BANG! — the decision was made.
This is the answer for anyone who wants a big hedge without a big price. You don’t need a hundred plants. You need one plant and time and a bottle of rooting hormone. Boxwood isn’t particularly hard to root, but it isn’t particularly fast either. A six inch spring slip should root by midsummer. And though I have no confidence in the accuracy of this statement, in my experience a cutting that has begun to branch roots better than a straight twig.
There are different species of boxwood, but the two most common hedge plants are different forms of the same species, Buxus microphylla. The Korean form is slightly hardier than the Japanese form. Mine is Korean, and the books tell me that it turns bronze or brown in winter, but mine has always stayed green, at least green enough by winter standards.
I planted the rooted cuttings a foot and a half apart, and the 18 slips I had rooted got me about a third of the way around my garden. The next year I had enough to surround the new garden.
It’s easy. A hundred foot formal hedge with no expense and little effort. That’s my kind of gardening.
