I got a question the other day, one of the rare ones I was able to answer. Eventually. A woman had grown a clematis for a dozen years. It bloomed beautifully for a decade, then petered off.

The answer would have been easy in the ‘70s, a decade plagued by the wood stove syndrome. Folks would get a wood stove and start dumping the ashes on the garden, because wood ashes are good for gardens, right? Then after a couple of years of this the productivity mysteriously plummets. The reason is that wood ashes have very high pH, and they quickly turn the garden soil alkaline. A small helping of ashes is good for the soil, but not a season’s dumping.