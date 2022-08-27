I got a question the other day, one of the rare ones I was able to answer. Eventually. A woman had grown a clematis for a dozen years. It bloomed beautifully for a decade, then petered off.
The answer would have been easy in the ‘70s, a decade plagued by the wood stove syndrome. Folks would get a wood stove and start dumping the ashes on the garden, because wood ashes are good for gardens, right? Then after a couple of years of this the productivity mysteriously plummets. The reason is that wood ashes have very high pH, and they quickly turn the garden soil alkaline. A small helping of ashes is good for the soil, but not a season’s dumping.
No wood stove here. So I vamped for a few minutes, threw some Latin at her, grasping desperately for some explanation. Finally I asked the right question. Are there any trees or shrubs nearby? Bingo. A tree, a mere stick when it was planted, had grown and was now robbing the clematis of half its sunlight.
It’s a common problem. Gardens grow, and in growing change. Plants outgrow their places, often overcoming their neighbors or turning a once sunny border, perhaps yards away, into a shady glade.
As I look around my garden, now beginning to mature, I find just about every problem imaginable. What was supposed to be a time to sit back and enjoy I now see is a time to reconstruct.
There are several ways to deal with a sun robbing tree. Easiest is to cut it down, and if it is a junk tree you might want to do that. Less drastic, you can thin it out and limb it up. Limbing up is pretty easy; just cut off the lowest branches to allow light to get underneath.
Thinning the crown lets more light come through the tree and is a more complicated task than limbing up. If you have a tree of some value and don’t know what you’re doing, hiring an arborist is in order. But check around carefully; there are a lot of tree butchers out there.
It is better, of course, to anticipate the problem. Take a careful look around and see if there are young trees that could make trouble in later years. You are looking for trees growing to the south of sunny planting areas. Caught young enough, they can be moved to a northern position where they won’t block any sunlight.
For some trees, limbing, thinning, or moving are not practical or sufficient. It’s time to think of shade tolerant plants. Put impatiens where petunias no longer flourish and go crazy with hostas. Some of the most beautiful gardens I’ve seen are shade gardens.
Shrubs can also grow to block sun, especially from plants close by. But they can also just grow into some unsightly monster very different from the juvenile you brought home from the nursery. Shrubs are easily pruned for appearance. This fall you can simply wade in and hack off everything you don’t want. If you do a dreadful job, it will grow back and you can try again.
Overgrown flowering shrubs like lilacs, though, need to be pruned for rejuvenation. After a few years, they get old and flower production drops. In fall work your way into the base of the plant and cut a third of the oldest and biggest branches off at ground level. Next fall do another third, and the same the following fall. This will force vigorously flowering new growth.
Anyway, I actually helped someone. It felt good. I basked in the glow for a few minutes until my mellow mood was shattered by another gardener who wanted to know how to plant glads so all the blooms faced the same direction. You can’t win ‘em all.
