“Though I am an old man, I am but a young gardener.” Thomas Jefferson said that. It is curious that one of the greatest minds in a century of great minds, a profound student of the sciences, a brilliant philosopher and a political sage, could get this one thing so wrong.

Even when I was a young man, I was an old gardener, at least after a day of spring spading. Emerging sluggishly from an idle winter, that first bout of vernal labor always gave me a premonition of what I was going to feel like in a few decades. It’s been a few decades. And the one time I wish I had been wrong, I was right.