“Though I am an old man, I am but a young gardener.” Thomas Jefferson said that. It is curious that one of the greatest minds in a century of great minds, a profound student of the sciences, a brilliant philosopher and a political sage, could get this one thing so wrong.
Even when I was a young man, I was an old gardener, at least after a day of spring spading. Emerging sluggishly from an idle winter, that first bout of vernal labor always gave me a premonition of what I was going to feel like in a few decades. It’s been a few decades. And the one time I wish I had been wrong, I was right.
A lifetime of bad habits has sapped the energy of youth and my back is haunted by old cribbage injuries. While I am not a total wreck, I no longer sweat out a long day under a hot sun.
So far the adjustments are minor. Large tasks are taken in small bites. I spade for a while and then sit for a while, pull a few weeds, read a few pages. There is a low stool in the vegetable garden which relieves the knees and back. The one consolation I have is that I’m in better shape now than I will be in the future. And expecting the worst, which has always proven reliable, I have begun preparations.
My original game plan was to raise my daughters to be gardeners so they would eagerly take over the work some day while I supervised from a chair on the patio. I enticed them the very best way possible, by banning them from the garden. Normally everything I prohibited they embraced. And though I did manage to usher them into adulthood without any lengthy institutionalization, they didn’t get the gardening bug until they moved out.
A couple decades ago I received a book called The Able Gardener by Kathleen Yoemans, RN, a gardening manual specifically targeted to those of us who are not as fit as we once were. I finally dug it out and read it. From simple tips to complete gardens designed for ease of maintenance, the book is invaluable for those of us getting up in years or who some day will.
Reading The Able Gardener, I discovered that being a lazy gardener and being a frail gardener require the same kinds of adaptations. Since I had been lazy all my life, my garden was nearly ready for my impending dotage.
The vegetable garden has always been raised beds with paths between, each four by eight feet, framed with 2 X 8 lumber. It will be a simple matter to add another tier of 2 X 8s, making them sixteen inches high and easy to work from a stool without bending. That added height will make them dry out even faster, so maybe an automatic watering system is in order. Years ago I brought in a backhoe and terraced a gently sloping back yard, shoring up the sections with stone walls. So my perennial border sits comfortably two feet higher than the turf.
The easiest gardening of all is growing in tubs. With a drip irrigation system, time-release fertilizers and a mulch, they virtually take care of themselves. And if my mobility decreases, they can be moved to some easily accessible spot. The book also shows you all of the special equipment available, from tools with extra long handles to ratchet action pruners.
It’s going to be pretty simple to modify my garden. The hard job is modifying my character and cultivating the neighborhood kids. I need to become that nice old man down the street instead of the mean guy on the corner. Because when you come right down to it, the best way to compensate for infirmity is to con a teenager into helping you.
