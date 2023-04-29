In an era of uncertainty, there is one thing that is certain: Mother Nature is female. As a young girl she was the type who would say yes, yes, yes, yes, NO! Now that she is a grown up tease, she just gives us a couple of eighty degree days to get us pumped up, then throws snow flurries at us. Then a couple more summery days before plunging again into the deep freeze.

It’s strange. Only a few weeks ago a forty degree day would have us reveling outside in t-shirts. Now a forty degree day has us layered into immobility. When you can’t move, you can’t garden.