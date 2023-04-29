In an era of uncertainty, there is one thing that is certain: Mother Nature is female. As a young girl she was the type who would say yes, yes, yes, yes, NO! Now that she is a grown up tease, she just gives us a couple of eighty degree days to get us pumped up, then throws snow flurries at us. Then a couple more summery days before plunging again into the deep freeze.
It’s strange. Only a few weeks ago a forty degree day would have us reveling outside in t-shirts. Now a forty degree day has us layered into immobility. When you can’t move, you can’t garden.
Last night I was looking out the window and pondering this profound problem. I noticed that some of my garden lighting needed adjusting, a job the puffy Michelin Man could do. I made notes. I knew I would not remember what needed moving the next day.
A couple of decades ago I was ranting against solar garden lights. They were expensive, dim, and fleeting. That was in full sun; they were almost worthless in a shady spot.
Much of that has changed. Batteries have gotten better, and as that is happening, LED bulbs use less power and are brighter. They’re still lousy in shade. One fringe benefit is that the rapid advance in the technology means that last year’s model is obsolete and discounted. Check the clearance section. You can have lighting you would have been delighted with last season, but now at half the price.
Let’s start with the worst – and most common – use: line up stake lights along the front walkway. To avoid this mistake, plan your lighting scheme from inside, looking out a window at night. Paint a picture with light.
There are three types of light fixture: those stake lights, flood lights, and spot lights. I painted my picture to fill the window next to the chair where I live, and I did use stake lights, but for the back walk where I can enjoy them, not in front for the neighbors.
They parallel a low stone retaining wall which has spotlights grazing the surface. Spotlights were made for textured surfaces.
The stone retaining wall supports a raised border, center stage framed by my window, and it deserved some special plants. Black Lace elderberry would disappear in the dark, but it pops with a floodlight trained on it.
Introduced a few years ago, it seems it was made to help home gardeners who have killed three thread leafed Japanese maple before giving up. Black Lace is rock hardy and fills the gap.
Nearby is a variegated red twigged dogwood with its own spot light. The contrast is sublime, but more important is that the spotlight remains in winter highlighting the red stems against the white snow.
This is all in full sun, and the much improved solar lights work great, way better than earlier generations. But they still don’t work very well in shade where you need a wired 12 volt system. They’re easy if you have an outside outlet in the right place. If you don’t, the newest generation of solar lights will give you some light for a couple of hours after sunset, but if it isn’t an area that you see regularly in the early evening, don’t bother.
Every year solar lights get better and cheaper. That’s my kind of trend. Maybe this is your year to light your garden.
