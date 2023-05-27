Mother Nature is most definitely female. She’ll say “Yes, yes, yes, yes, NO!” In April she gave us a few days in the eighties to get our juices flowing and dive us outside with our transplants, then drops a cold spell from Canada. She continues to be a tease into May. After a string of perfect gardening weather for planting things outside and moving plants out to the porch or patio, she sends us freeze warnings. And then again.

I should have written about this weeks ago, when it first happened. But, hey, it’s a one off, right? Then came a two off. And now, as I write this, a three off. The only way to stop it from happening yet again, in June, is to tackle it, which I shall do now. If I write belatedly about what to do, it won’t happen. So if we don’t have another frost or freeze, you’re welcome.