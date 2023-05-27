Mother Nature is most definitely female. She’ll say “Yes, yes, yes, yes, NO!” In April she gave us a few days in the eighties to get our juices flowing and dive us outside with our transplants, then drops a cold spell from Canada. She continues to be a tease into May. After a string of perfect gardening weather for planting things outside and moving plants out to the porch or patio, she sends us freeze warnings. And then again.
I should have written about this weeks ago, when it first happened. But, hey, it’s a one off, right? Then came a two off. And now, as I write this, a three off. The only way to stop it from happening yet again, in June, is to tackle it, which I shall do now. If I write belatedly about what to do, it won’t happen. So if we don’t have another frost or freeze, you’re welcome.
The first step when you get that warning on your phone or the noon weather is triage. Figure out which plants are most vulnerable. If you have a bed of petunias and a bed of impatiens, cover the impatiens. The petunias will laugh off a little cold.
Don’t cover them with plastic. You want bed sheets. Unless you are newlyweds (congratulations), in the back of the linen closet are sheets that haven’t seen a mattress for a decade or two. They would be much happier if you moved them to the garden shed where they could feel useful in spring if Mother Nature is feeling mischievous or more certainly in fall.
In that first April episode, I covered my tomatoes (peppers hadn’t been planted yet) and refrained from watering them that day. Well watered plants are more susceptible to frost and freeze. All but one survived with just a bit of tip burn.
I will explain why that one got hit so hard as soon as I figure out myself, if I ever do. I will say that frost must be female, too, since it is very fickle. It will damage one plant in a row, skip a couple, get the next one. I do not understand frost. Women either.
Peppers have been planted now, and they definitely need a cover. Lettuce and the cabbage family not so much. Potatoes may get burned a bit, but they will recover. Besides, I have only so many sheets.
If you have two potted geraniums on the front porch, you may want to bring them inside. If they’re planted in the ground, they’ll survive a light frost. Hanging baskets should be brought in, too. If not, they should at least be taken down, put on the ground, and covered. Left hanging they won’t get the benefit of the heat the ground holds.
I have dozens of plants on the patio, some heavy, and I have no inclination to lug them all back inside, nor is my wife fond of that idea. More triage. I moved all the plants into two spots. One was hardy or sorta hardy plants, like spring flowering shrubs that had been forced early into bloom inside.
Much of my collection is tropical, though. Rex begonias will take considerable cold but not frost; they will lose all their leaves but come back. Eventually. But not as good as they were until well into summer. Others are more tender and don’t like any cold at all. They get special treatment, not just sheets but a tattered quilted comforter.
If you get caught unprepared, there is an old trick that actually works. If you look out tomorrow and see frost on your cherished plants, grab the hose quickly and spray everything down, if possible before the sun hits them. Or as soon as possible. Tomorrow I’ll pull the sheets off, but not put them away. Who knows.
