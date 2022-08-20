Gardeners spend a lot of time schlepping. “Schlep” is a fine old Yiddish word that means to lug something around awkwardly. Sound familiar?
We schlep topsoil and compost and leaves in large quantities. We schlep fertilizer and mulch and zucchini and tools and prunings. We even schlep string and seeds and trowels and flats and dibbles and dabs. Much of the elegant art of gardening is the inelegant art of schlepping.
The weapon of choice for large loads for centuries has been the wheelbarrow. Never in the history of technology has a worse solution been developed or lasted so long. Don’t you wish you had a dollar for every load that has toppled since the pyramids were built?
It wasn’t until the nuclear age that someone discovered that two wheels are more stable than one. For two decades I’ve had one of those large wheeled, plywood garden carts, and it has served me well. Besides hauling everything under the sun, it is also the perfect spot to mix large amounts of potting soil.
But my gardens expanded, paths narrowed, and terraces and walls replaced gentle slopes, and this behemoth from the eighties is barred from more and more of my yard.
Now several companies have come out with molded plastic garden carts, slightly smaller, with smaller wheels. Most have a storage rack for tools. The capacity is only half that of the old, traditional type, but so is the price.
For smaller loads, buckets are in order. I know people who garden with one or two buckets, but I don’t understand how they do it. I have a score and am always one short. The granddaddy of the clan is a two and a half bushel monster, fire engine red with rope handles. These appeared in grocery stores, drug stores, and discount stores by the pallet load some years ago, and of course I had to have one. It is invaluable when you’re weeding that part of the garden that got away from you.
I was disappointed in its second season to find it falling apart. Apparently the plastic used is sensitive to environmental conditions, probably sunlight, and quickly turns brittle. But they are inexpensive and worth a few bucks every couple of years.
Even less expensive are scavenged five gallon pails used to package everything from joint compound to mayonnaise. Without these ubiquitous buckets I couldn’t grow a garden. They collect weeds and prunings, haul fertilizer and water, mix potting soil, move hand tools, blanch asparagus, soak terminally dry potted plants, dip terminally infested potted plants, bring cut flowers in, and half a hundred other tasks. For a time my vegetable garden consisted of two dozen 5 gallon pails arrayed on the driveway. Best of all, upside down they make a pretty decent seat.
The government has been investigating one tragic problem with these pails, that very occasionally a toddler gets stuck in one and drowns. The government solution? That all buckets should have holes in the bottom. But doesn’t that . . . well, never mind. A better solution is to keep your toddlers away from them.
Rounding out the family of buckets are a few gallon sized berry pails. They do everything their larger kin do but on a smaller scale.
It is necessary to have several of whatever you use because when you need one, it is full of something.
