Gardeners spend a lot of time schlepping. “Schlep” is a fine old Yiddish word that means to lug something around awkwardly. Sound familiar?

We schlep topsoil and compost and leaves in large quantities. We schlep fertilizer and mulch and zucchini and tools and prunings. We even schlep string and seeds and trowels and flats and dibbles and dabs. Much of the elegant art of gardening is the inelegant art of schlepping.