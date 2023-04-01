I was just reading an article about the Haber-Bosch process of synthesizing nitrogen. You might have missed it. It was invented in the 19th century by Fritz Haber. He got a Nobel Prize for it. Why? Because most of the people on Earth would be dead now if it were not for his invention.

Traditional primitive agriculture, that is with no artificial fertilizer, could support a world population of a billion people. We just tipped eight billion. Say Thank You, Fritz.