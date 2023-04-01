I was just reading an article about the Haber-Bosch process of synthesizing nitrogen. You might have missed it. It was invented in the 19th century by Fritz Haber. He got a Nobel Prize for it. Why? Because most of the people on Earth would be dead now if it were not for his invention.
Traditional primitive agriculture, that is with no artificial fertilizer, could support a world population of a billion people. We just tipped eight billion. Say Thank You, Fritz.
I have personal knowledge of this. I once had a friend who was a zealous organic gardener. We would often share plants. A division of one of my plants in her garden would grow to half the size and production of flowers and fruit. She was sure that poop was better than chemicals, even though the poop needed to be reduced to exactly the chemicals in the bag or bottle before the plants could use it.
I will never convince her, and maybe you, but for those not dogmatically opposed to manufactured fertilizer, here are some basics. Two things to consider are form and formula.
The form can be either granular, a powder you mix with water, or time release pellets. The granular is the most common and the cheapest. It usually comes in bags or in small boxes at twice the unit price. It can be dug into the soil (best) or scattered on the surface and scratched in with a hand cultivator. Or fingers. Liquid is good for established plants or when you want quick results. Time release is particularly good for container plants and for people who tend to forget regular feedings. I use a lot of time release.
All are identified with three numbers like 5-10-5 or 24-8-16 or 2-3-1. The numbers indicate the percentage of the three chemicals most needed for plant growth, nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium – or NPK — in that order. Generally water soluble fertilizers have more of the active ingredients because they are diluted in water, the granular less so, and organic formulas … well, not much.
Nitrogen is the bread and butter, so to speak, of plant growth. Plants that are mostly just green leaves need mostly nitrogen and less of the other two. Fertilizers for lawns are almost all nitrogen, which is great for lawns, not so much for dahlias and tomatoes.
Phosphorus is used by the plants for flowers, fruits, and roots. For decades MiracleGro had a formula of 15-30-15, high in phosphorus but low in nitrogen. For years I would mix a three gallon watering can with two tablespoons of that plus one tablespoon of lawn fertilizer to boost the nitrogen. Then some chemists got wise and changed the formula to 24-8-16, ample nitrogen but light in phosphorus. It went over like New Coke. They have finally revived the old formula, now called Bloom Booster Flower Food, as a choice. It is also better for tomatoes and peppers and such than the new fangled product.
Since phosphorus stimulates root growth, I like to use it to water in transplants. And I use it for bulbs; it’s much the same as specialty bulb food only half the price. In fact, right now is the time to fertilize spring bulbs that are just popping up. Tulips will last for more seasons if fed in spring.
The third element is phosphorus or potash, which goes by the pseudonym of K for some reason. It acts as a sort of general elixir, causing and enhancing all of the processes involved in plant growth. To be honest, I have no idea what it does but I know it is important.
There are all sorts of specialty fertilizers – tomato food, orchid food, cactus food, you-name-it food – most grossly overpriced. All you need is a bag of 5-10-5 or 10-10-10 granular and a jar of soluble stuff.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.