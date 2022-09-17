Brugmansia is the epitome of my maxim that a garden is at its best twice a year: Last week and next week. You know what I mean. You have a guest who comments on a plant with a few blooms and you explain that they should have seen it week ago when it was covered with flowers. Or another plant full of buds that will be spectacular next week.
Brugmansias bloom all season long but they do it in flushes. My daughter was here a couple of weeks ago and commented on the three flowers on Charles Grimaldi, a stunning shrub with foot long pendulous flowers in gold and salmon. I told her to come back in a couple of weeks. Now it is draped with over two dozen of these huge blooms, and the scent is heavenly.
I have had several brugmansias in the past but have downsized to two special ones, Charles Grimaldi and Shredded White, because they took up so much room inside in winter. The latter has the pendulous blossoms but they are double, looking very much like a retro bridal gown with thirty yards of satin. Growing to eight feet tall in large pots, even these two are indoor space gluttons, so at the end of the season I cut them back by half. They don’t mind. They spend the winter on the sunporch where temperatures drop into the high 40s.
Hibiscus have similar problems. A couple of years ago I happened on an end of season sale with hibiscus marked down to a buck each. You know what I did. On a frosty night this fall I might “forget” some of them. After getting frosted I’ll stick them in the dark and damp basement and see what happens next spring. But as with the brugmansias, there are a couple that will get better treatment.
One has variegated leaves, marked with bright red, and red flowers. The tag just said “hibiscus” and I have not yet fully identified it. Googling “variegated hibiscus” brings up mostly those with white variegation, not red. But it is definitely a keeper.
The other had a tag identifying it, but it was wrong. It said it was Hibiscus coccineus, but it was actually Hibiscus acetosella. I know this because many years ago I was instrumental in introducing this plant to commerce, a long and not very interesting story.
Hibiscus acetosella is unrecognizable as a hibiscus until it bloom, which it does reluctantly. No matter. The foliage is its most striking feature. It could be mistaken for a red leafed Japanese maple. Interestingly it was sold on a bench for shallow water plants, which I didn’t know it was capable of, but I grow it in a large pot. I can’t bring my pond inside in the winter.
Speaking of variegated plants, I got a couple of ornamental pineapples. I wasn’t even sure what they were until I ran them through my Picture This app, a must for anyone like me who doesn’t know nearly as much as he thinks he does. There is a Lowe’s near my daughter where the manager often has a cart of expensive plants in perfect condition for a dollar, always my first stop when I visit. I have always found something worth a buck, often with an original price in double digits.
Another plant from that cart was a Guzmania in full flower. It is a bromiliad with a golden spike that lasts for weeks, even months. It is finally starting to fade, and once they flower, they’re done. But they throw pups, small Guzmanias around the edges. This one has three. So eventually I’ll unpot it, break off the pups, and root them. Now I have three plants for a buck.
And when I cut back the brugmansias and hibiscus, I’ll take the trimmings and root them too. Why waste them. And that way, if I kill the big plants over the winter, I’ll have smaller back ups.
