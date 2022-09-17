Brugmansia is the epitome of my maxim that a garden is at its best twice a year: Last week and next week. You know what I mean. You have a guest who comments on a plant with a few blooms and you explain that they should have seen it week ago when it was covered with flowers. Or another plant full of buds that will be spectacular next week.

Brugmansias bloom all season long but they do it in flushes. My daughter was here a couple of weeks ago and commented on the three flowers on Charles Grimaldi, a stunning shrub with foot long pendulous flowers in gold and salmon. I told her to come back in a couple of weeks. Now it is draped with over two dozen of these huge blooms, and the scent is heavenly.