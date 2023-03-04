It is early warm spells, like the one just past and fading from memory like a dream on wakening, that make me glad I’m a procrastinator. Gardeners throughout the Northeast hungered to get outside and do some meaningful work, but there was nothing to be done. I, on the other hand, had all of my un-done fall clean-up chores to keep me outside.

For those who have not been foresighted enough to leave some work for spring, there are probably tasks that can be found. For instance, if you have maple trees, you can always spend three or four days picking up broken twigs and branches. Or if you have a dog ... Well, never mind. If you have a dog, you know what you do at the end of winter. And if you don’t have a dog, you don’t want to know.