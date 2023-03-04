It is early warm spells, like the one just past and fading from memory like a dream on wakening, that make me glad I’m a procrastinator. Gardeners throughout the Northeast hungered to get outside and do some meaningful work, but there was nothing to be done. I, on the other hand, had all of my un-done fall clean-up chores to keep me outside.
For those who have not been foresighted enough to leave some work for spring, there are probably tasks that can be found. For instance, if you have maple trees, you can always spend three or four days picking up broken twigs and branches. Or if you have a dog ... Well, never mind. If you have a dog, you know what you do at the end of winter. And if you don’t have a dog, you don’t want to know.
Lawn raking is always in order. It gets the blood flowing and the muscles aching. No matter how thorough you were last fall, leaves will have found you.
This is a good time to observe micro climates in your lawn. If it abuts a sidewalk, you will notice that a three or four inch band of grass greens and grows while the rest of the lawn is still January brown.
You may think this to be a totally useless observation, but it’s not. Not quite. A few crocus planted there this fall will bloom earlier than those planted in the garden bed. It’s nice to know that you have four inches of Zone 6 in your neighborhood.
I like to do a little recreational spading early in the season. It makes the winter-battered beds look fresh and ready. But I don’t recommend this for most. I grow my vegetables in raised beds, so they shed excess water very fast, leaving the soil in good tilth even in March. Most ground, though, is saturated until the sun and winds of late March do their work. Spading or tilling or even walking on soil that is too wet can do serious damage to the structure.
How wet is too wet? There is a simple test. Take a handful of soil, ball it up, and open your hand. The soil ball should fall apart with a couple of flicks of your finger. If it stays in a ball (or worse, grabs your finger), it’s too wet.
Robert Frost has been running through my mind lately: Something there is that doesn’t love a wall, that sends the frozen ground swell under it and spills the upper boulders in the sun.
After spending years building dry stone retaining walls, Mother Nature has exposed me for the amateur that I am. While the later built sections are still strong and straight, some of the earlier work shows my inexperience. It is buckling. So several feet of stone must be taken down and rebuilt.
Roses can take some casual attention. There are broken canes from the winter’s wind and snow, and they can be cut off. The real pruning, though, will wait a bit, until the buds just begin to swell.
The crocus and tulips and daffodils will break ground during a warm spell. You’d think after eons they would learn that the cold will return, but they don’t. I always get calls this time of year from panicky new gardeners asking what they should do. It’s an easy answer: Nothing. When you’re as dumb as a daffodil, you must at least be tough.
So there it is. Nothing much deep or even particularly useful this week. It is March, after all, a month designed to torture us. But seeds are growing in the basement and May will be here soon enough.
