Green Space

Duane Campbell

I don’t know how I did it, but I managed to get one of last season’s impatiens through the winter. Usually if I bring one in, by Thanksgiving it’s nothing but a leafless habitat for mealy bugs and aphids.

I have trouble keeping them over winter because we keep it cold here, and impatiens don’t like cold. But this was a deep wine red, once my favorite color, now an out-of-control obsession. Maybe I could find the same color again in spring, or maybe all they’d have was Hawaiian Punch or Pepto-Bismol.