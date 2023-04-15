Green Space

I don’t know how I did it, but I managed to get one of last season’s impatiens through the winter. Usually if I bring one in, by Thanksgiving it’s nothing but a leafless habitat for mealy bugs and aphids.
I have trouble keeping them over winter because we keep it cold here, and impatiens don’t like cold. But this was a deep wine red, once my favorite color, now an out-of-control obsession. Maybe I could find the same color again in spring, or maybe all they’d have was Hawaiian Punch or Pepto-Bismol.
So I gave it the warmest spot I could manage, in the kitchen window. And I hung it high, because warm air rises. It was only a few degrees difference, but that few degrees was all it took. So now I have one wine red impatiens. But one impatiens is like one potato chip. It’s only a tease.
At this point several happy circumstances come together. First, the impatiens grew much larger over the winter. Second, the new growth may look fine in February, but it is straggly by summer standards, so it needs to be cut back. And third, plant cuttings root with ease this time of year.
All of this is true of many plants that we grow as annuals but are really perennial in their native climates. Wax begonias and geraniums are prime candidates for spring multiplication. Even petunias, if you thought to bring any in last fall.
You say you’ve never had any luck rooting cuttings? I’ll let you in on a little secret. It has noting to do with luck. It’s just a matter of doing it right.
Start with a large plastic box, like a sweater box. Whatever you use, it should be at least eight inches deep. A clear lid is a bonus, but I’ve just about given up finding those anymore. You can cover it with plastic wrap or a piece of plastic like they use to make storm windows.
In the box you want a mixture of half perlite and half vermiculite about two inches deep. Both are available in megamarts in small bags. It’s a bit pricey, but it lasts. When you pull this spring’s cuttings out, you’ll still have a bed of the mixture in the box, and you can go on and root other things.
The medium should be damp. It isn’t tricky, but people manage to screw it up. It should feel moist to the touch, but not so wet that water comes out if you squeeze it.
Since the box is covered, it would cook the cuttings in direct sun, but it needs bright light. Find the right spot and check it several times during the day to make sure the sun doesn’t sneak in at odd hours
The cuttings themselves couldn’t be easier. Just cut six inch pieces from your plant. Strip the leaves off the bottom half and remove any buds or blossoms. With impatiens you want to get even those teeny buds; otherwise your rooting box will be in bloom within a couple of days. You don’t want that. You want the cuttings to concentrate on forming roots.
Stick the bottom inch into the medium. A rooting powder helps, but it’s hardly necessary this time of year. In a week give each cutting a gentle tug. If it resists, it’s ready. Lift it out with a spoon. You want a root ball a little bigger than a quarter. In spring many cuttings root in one or two weeks.
Pot the cuttings up in peat based potting mix in a four inch pot and water them well. Keep them out of the sun for a couple of days. Remember when you remove some cuttings, you make room for more.
Once you’ve gained confidence with these easy cuttings, you can try others. After all, you have the box all ready now. And if you succeed with something in a nice wine red, save one for me.
