Our federal government is again trying to define what “organic” means. I am delighted. If anything can destroy the cult aspect of organic gardening, Washington intervention can. By the time they are through writing piles of regulations, the only organic food will be roots personally gathered in old growth forest, and then only if some deer who may have rubbed against chemically treated crops had not ... well, dropped something nearby.
I have never understood why Sevin is a chemical but potassium salts of fatty acids are not. Or why Sevin is forbidden but the toxic rotenone is welcomed. And why is the chemical C3H8O embraced by the most strident organic militant?
I think of chemicals a lot this time of year as various critters attack my house plants. The first that comes to mind is dihydrogen monoxide, a chemical whose improper use kills thousands of people every year. It is called for when I see or suspect spider mites on my house plants. And to be perfectly honest, sometimes I spray even uninfected plants just for the heck of it. We know this deadly chemical more commonly as water.
Spider mites are tiny critters, just barely visible to eyes better than mine, that lurk on the underside of leaves. You can bet they’re present if the leaves get pale and mottled or if you see very fine webbing under leaves and in the axils. The best way to handle them is just to wash them off every few days with the kitchen sink spray until the problem goes away. You need to get the bottom of the leaves, so it’s best to lay the plant on its side. Otherwise you will be pointing the spray directly at your face.
In the ceiling over the kitchen sink I put a decorator hook with a short piece of chain. This gives me a handy place to work on hanging plants.
Larger specimens go into the shower with you. I cut a piece from an old garden hose long enough to reach from the lavatory to the tub, put new ends on it, and hooked it to the faucet with a dishwasher quick-connect from the hardware store. A regular hose nozzle on the other end cleans large plants easily with minimal splash-back of the dangerous chemical.
Mealy bugs don’t like water either, but it doesn’t kill them; it just makes them cranky. Mealy bugs are the small cottony things you find in leaf axils. For these critters I use C3H8O — isopropyl alcohol, an industrial solvent you can buy in pint bottles at the dollar store for a buck and a quarter.
True believers, eschewing spray bottles on principle, dip a cotton swab in alcohol and wipe them off, and so did I for many years. It’s traditional. But if you have more than a few (and believe me, I have more than a few), it is tedious. And often they hide in spots not easily reached by a swab.
Then I realized you could put alcohol in a small spray bottle. I mix it half and half with water. That sure is a lot easier.
White flies, those snowstorms that swarm around some plants, are best attacked with potassium salts of fatty acids. Call it insecticidal soap and it sounds cozy and homey, but it is still a chemical. It takes several sprayings a few days apart, and it doesn’t kill them all, but it keeps the population down. Outside I’d use something stronger.
These are all organic, at least until the government changes its mind, and the truth is finally out: I do use organic methods. But I get around it by just thinking of them as the chemicals that they really are.
