Our federal government is again trying to define what “organic” means. I am delighted. If anything can destroy the cult aspect of organic gardening, Washington intervention can. By the time they are through writing piles of regulations, the only organic food will be roots personally gathered in old growth forest, and then only if some deer who may have rubbed against chemically treated crops had not ... well, dropped something nearby.

I have never understood why Sevin is a chemical but potassium salts of fatty acids are not. Or why Sevin is forbidden but the toxic rotenone is welcomed. And why is the chemical C3H8O embraced by the most strident organic militant?