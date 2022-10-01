A friend had a frenetic year, and her garden showed it. She recently asked me for advice on how to get a handle on it.
I am never at a loss for advice for other people. I said to pick a few square feet and do it right, digging out all the weeds, improving the soil, dividing whatever plants were there. It is harder than it sounds, and ten minutes into the job you will understand that, but it is the right way. When it is done, pull up a chair, sip some tea or something, and contemplate that postage-stamp patch on which you have lavished a couple of hours of hard labor. It will give you the mettle to attack the next tiny section.
I should have kept in mind as I spoke that I owed this friend a big favor. When she went on to ask if I would help her, I was trapped. I had no choice but to follow my own advice, a fate no man deserves.
On the appointed day I showed up with a trunk full of decent tools and we had at it.
I picked a spot overwhelmed by a huge phlox, along with several other plants, and a vigorous growth of quackgrass. I stuck the spading fork into the ground, it sunk about an inch and stopped dead. I knew I was in trouble.
Meanwhile she picked an adjacent spot and proceeded to make one of the most common mistakes of the dilettante. I looked over and saw her pulling the tops off the grassy weeds.
I went over, muscled the fork halfway into the ground, and pushed down on the handle, loosening but not removing the soil. I moved the fork and did it again and again until there was a section of loose soil a couple of feet square. Then I carefully tugged at a grass clump, teasing out roots that spread as wide as I had spaded and further. What emerged looked very much like a plate of spaghetti, a mass of thick white roots that would remain to throw up new grass blades the minute you turn your back. Pulling off the top is wasted effort.
Back in my own territory I chopped down the phlox and called for help. Lifting it was definitely a two man job. We loosened it all around, then with a spading fork on each side we horsed it out of the ground.
Phlox clumps are easier to divide than some plants. We stuck two forks back to back into the clump and pulled them apart, eventually making four generous pieces. A half hour disappeared as I teased the spaghetti roots of weed grass out of the clumps. Leaving them there would be an invitation to further disaster. I am often asked how to get weeds out of perennial clumps, and this is the only way that really works.
With the phlox set aside for the moment, I dug out the top eight inches of soil and cleaned out the weed roots. Then I attacked the exposed lower soil, digging in an ample supply of fall leaves and throwing in a couple cups of Superphosphate.
Phosphorus is what makes plants bloom. It doesn’t move easily through the soil, so if you want it down where the roots grow, you have to put it down there. Any time that deeper soil is exposed, throw in some Superphosphate.
Renovating a small piece of earth and writing a column have something in common. In both cases you start what seems to be a simple task, and half way through it you find the allotted time is gone. I have yet to get to the most difficult part of reclaiming a derelict garden. But just as the task can be left and taken up later, so can the telling of it. Maybe next week.
