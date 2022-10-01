A friend had a frenetic year, and her garden showed it. She recently asked me for advice on how to get a handle on it.

I am never at a loss for advice for other people. I said to pick a few square feet and do it right, digging out all the weeds, improving the soil, dividing whatever plants were there. It is harder than it sounds, and ten minutes into the job you will understand that, but it is the right way. When it is done, pull up a chair, sip some tea or something, and contemplate that postage-stamp patch on which you have lavished a couple of hours of hard labor. It will give you the mettle to attack the next tiny section.